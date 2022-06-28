Hyundai sedans claim two of the top three used vehicles with the sharpest price increases in the Charleston market, from May 2021 to May 2022. The figures come from the automotive-specific research firm iSeeCars.
The company is a data-driven car search engine, catered to consumers. It also develops and shares studies and market analyses.
A glance at Charleston’s numbers continues to show a new auto market disabled by the microchip shortage and reflected by the continued steep price for used cars. The average price nationally for a new car is $34,000, according to iSeeCars.
The top five used cars in Charleston-drivable price gains: the Hyundai Elantra; the Kia Forte; the Hyundai Sonata; the Hyundai Tucson; and the Chrysler Pacifica.
Closer to home, those in the Charleston market have developed a fondness for a used Hyundai Elantra.
The average price of an Elantra increased 39% in that time period, or $6,141. The internet shopping site Edmunds showed four 2020 Elantras — two in town and two 77 miles away — between $19,000 and $20,000. All had more than 60,000 miles on them. An Elantra is a mid-sized, workhorse sedan.
“We’ve been watching this for 18 months,” said Karl Brauer, an analyst with iSeeCars. “[Used] trucks were the first to shoot up in price. Then sports cars and coupes went up. It has slowly made its way to the mainstream categories, such as smaller cars and sedans. They were the last segments left. Gas prices have further added momentum. The least expensive cars tend to get the best fuel efficiency.”
Behind the Elantra is the Kia Forte, which went up 38.9%, or $5,849 and the Hyundai Sonata, which shot up 36.7%, or $6,634.
Edmunds shows a 2019 Kia Forte within 100 miles of Charleston selling for $20,950. It has 35,260 miles on it. The Forte is in the exact niche as the Elantra and bears similarities.
As for Sonatas, new ones are Hyundai’s most expensive sedan, outside of electric hybrid or supercharged versions of other models. A 2018 Hyundai Sonata with 44,550 miles costs $19,989 in Fayette County.
If you’re willing to settle for a small, used SUV, the Hyundai Tucson checked in at a 30.6% increase, or $6,195. The fifth-highest increase for the market belonged to the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, at 27.5% or $7,215.
Edmunds shows a used 2022 Tucson in South Charleston at $29,773. It has only 3,050 miles on it and is $4,527 below market. For nearly the same price — $28,999 — a Tucson in Hurricane has 14,217 miles on it.
The appearance of the Pacifica minivan on the list further illustrates Brauer’s point that increases have hit the lesser-popular cars last. Minivans were the family workhorses of the 1990s and early 2000s, until big SUVs shunted them to the side. Now, new SUVS are among the rarest of vehicles — requiring owners to offer more than sticker price — and used ones are not cheap either.
As for the Pacifica, $41,000 gets a buyer a 2020 “Launch Edition” version with 19,662 miles, in Bridgeport. A 2020 all-wheel drive touring model with 71,800 miles checks in at $29,000.
The Pacifica, Brauer said, “was not really on anyone’s list. It hadn’t gone up as much in the last 18 months. Now that we’re entering the summer months there’s some interest in having something to drive the family around in.”
For those wondering how car lots stay in business with no cars to sell, Brauer said they are getting top dollar for every new car they sell.
“The volume drop is made up for in profit,” Brauer said. “What should a buyer do? Don’t buy new unless you have to. If you can make your current car go for a ways, or invest in keeping it up, that’s still probably better off than buying a brand new one. If you do have to buy, flexibility is your friend. Don’t be fixated on a trim or color.”
As for driving hundreds of miles to buy a car, even with astronomical gas prices, Brauer says it may be worth it. A buyer may easily find a $4,000 to $5,000 price decrease if he or she expands the search another 300 or 400 miles. The price of gas would come out of that better deal, of course.
“If it takes four, eight hours of time to drive, you’ve still saved that amount of money for the time spent,” Brauer said.