Lift Announcement
Coalfield Development’s Brandon Dennison shares the news of the LIFT Grant to the audience.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

A federal funding announcement for a southern West Virginia coalition that supports clean energy was heralded Friday as a transformational moment for the region.

The ACT Now Coalition, which stands for Appalachian Climate Technologies, was awarded $62.8 million as part of Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The funds are matched by $26 million from non-federal sources. The coalition was one of 21 winners announced Friday in the challenge, which is administered by the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration and funded through the American Rescue Plan.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @mckennahorsley.

