HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center has completed a $10.55-million acquisition of a multi-specialty medical group.
Mountain Health Network officials consummated the deal Tuesday at Huntington Internal Medicine Group. Daniel Snavely, chairman of the medical group board, described the merger as too advantageous to pass up, allowing Huntington Internal to expand services and specialties and aiding the recruitment of new physicians.
“It will allow us to provide more services that we may not have been able to provide currently,” Snavely said. “As far as delivery of care, nothing will change except from whom the bill comes.
Huntington Internal President Mark Morgan said discussions have begun on expanding specialties. The hospital and medical group’s infusion centers have been combined, increasing combined capacity by 20%, he said. Officials also plan to combine the facilities’ sleep centers, said Dr. William Beam of Huntington Internal.
Huntington Internal has had longstanding partnerships with St. Mary’s and, more recently, Cabell Huntington Hospital. St. Mary’s and Cabell Huntington Hospital comprise the Mountain Health Network.
Huntington Internal will retain its name and location on U.S. 60 in Huntington.