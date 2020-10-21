The initial phase of the Elkview Commons project has been greenlighted.
The Kanawha County Commission has received approval from the West Virginia Development Office for upwards of $6 million in Tax Increment Financing for the project. That money -- along with private investments -- will go toward the initial phase of developing 44 acres for commercial and retail businesses in Elkview.
Work is expected to start in 2021, with a targeted completion date of February 2022. Along the way, government officials expect to see the creation of up to 300 construction jobs, as well as upwards of 200 other full-time positions.
“Elkview Commons has the potential to create hundreds of jobs,” Kanawha County commissioner Ben Salango said in a statement, “including construction jobs as well as jobs in both the retail and restaurant industries. This is an extremely exciting development with huge potential for Kanawha County.”
The first phase will consist of 13 acres located off Frame Road, near the Elkview exit off of Interstate 79.
The county commission approved the TIF application during a public meeting in August. Another public hearing will be held at a to-be-determined date to discuss the project and formally establish the district.
“The Elkview Commons development is the most significant public private partnership in Kanawha County in several years,” said county commissioner Kent Carper. “It will be an enormous boost for Elkview, Clendenin, and all of the Elk River area.”