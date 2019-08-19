Taco Bell to build new restaurant at Elkview's Crossings Mall

A new Taco Bell is in the works for the Elkview area, according to the Kanawha County Commission.
The commission said in a news release on Monday that a building permit was issued for the fast food chain. The new restaurant will be built in Crossings Mall at the site of Bob Evans, which has been closed since the 2016 flood.
Little information was available about the new restaurant Monday evening.
The commissioners said in the release that they were pleased with the new development and voiced their support for the Elk River community as it continues to rebuild following the flood.