Tech company Infor opens Charleston office

A technology company that announced earlier this year it was opening a branch in Charleston officially did so Monday.
Local and state politicians gathered as Infor opened its 12,000-square-foot office on the sixth floor of Laidley Tower. Officials with the multi-national technology company, based in New York City, have said the company will bring 100 jobs to the area.
The company’s Charleston office will “run cloud applications for government entities, from local to federal levels, and work with government contractors supporting these agencies,” according to a news release from the West Virginia Development Office.
Infor will work with Marshall University and West Virginia State University to create a “technical talent pipeline, according to company officials.