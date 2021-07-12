A technology company that recently planted roots in North Central West Virginia will host a public job fair in Morgantown on Tuesday.
DataRobot, a company specializing in artificial intelligence, will have a job fair Tuesday at West Virginia University’s Erickson Alumni Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Datarobot plans to expand its footprint in the growing technology sector through hiring in the software engineering, professional services and customer support fields, according to a press release for the event.
DataRobot announced June 9 it would be opening an office at Vantage Ventures, an initiative of the John Chambers College of Business and Economics at WVU working to bring innovative technology companies to the state. Sally Embrey, DataRobot’s vice president of public health and medical technologies, said the company is excited at working toward its long-term presence in the region.
“Last month’s announcement of DataRobot’s new Morgantown office has created significant interest in our company both locally and throughout West Virginia,’’ Embrey said in the release.
“We hope that Tuesday’s job fair will help build upon the momentum created by the announcement and showcase the talent available to support technology jobs in the state.”
Forbes named DataRobot to the 2019, 2020 and 2021 list of Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies, according to the release.
The company has offices worldwide and receives funding from a number of top investment firms.
The Erickson Alumni Center is located at 1 Alumni Drive in Morgantown. People can register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/160831063039.