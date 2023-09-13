Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Trisha Kingery, owner of The Cottage at Northgate, cuts the ribbon during a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for the new meeting and event venue in the Northgate Business Park in Charleston.

 Fred Pace | HD Media

Trisha Kingery cut the ribbon Tuesday on her latest small business in Charleston, The Cottage at Northgate.

“This place is so many things, but it’s a 9,000-square-foot meeting and event venue located in between the state Capitol and Yeager airport,” Kingery said in an interview prior to the ceremony. “We are on 12 acres of land and have both inside and outside use for venue purposes.”

