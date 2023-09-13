Trisha Kingery cut the ribbon Tuesday on her latest small business in Charleston, The Cottage at Northgate.
“This place is so many things, but it’s a 9,000-square-foot meeting and event venue located in between the state Capitol and Yeager airport,” Kingery said in an interview prior to the ceremony. “We are on 12 acres of land and have both inside and outside use for venue purposes.”
Kingery said her business, Kingery & Company, has been doing consulting work for nonprofits for the past 16 years.
“At my 10 year anniversary, I started reflecting on how can I make things better for both me and my employees, as well as the clients that we serve and our community. So I created a place called The Retreat. It’s around the bend right here in Northgate Business Park. It’s a 7,000-square-foot meeting and event venue that’s got more of a woodland look and feel.”
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingery said she wanted a grander space for larger events.
“That is what The Cottage brings to our family of companies,” she said.
The Cottage can seat about 100 people for dinner, but for a roaming party can accommodate approximately 250, she added.
“Any client of Kingery & Company utilizes this space at no cost because we love nonprofits,” she said.
From corporate meetings and staff retreats, bridal showers and weddings, to birthday parties and family reunions, Kingery said The Cottage provides an affordable, unique and comfortable environment that can’t be found in a traditional office building.
“We love being right in Charleston’s city limits,” Kingery said. “You don’t have to go an hour outside the city. So we’re proud to be part of the Charleston family of businesses. Our slogan here at The Cottage is ‘Welcome to the Good Old Days.’ It just reminds me of all the things I loved about growing up in West Virginia and all the things that I want my daughter to experience.”