The Thrasher Group has purchased the former Ticketmaster building in Northgate for $2 million, company president and chief executive officer Woody Thrasher confirmed Friday.
Thrasher's current Charleston headquarters at Northgate are split between 300 Association Drive and a certain amount of space in the West Virginia Economic Development Authority building at 180 Association Drive.
Thrasher said the deal is not completely closed, but he and his firm are committed to putting all its resources under the 23,000 square feet at Ticketmaster, as soon as that company clears out. Earlier this year, it acquired Dunn Engineering and needed room to grow.
“Our workforce is growing,” Thrasher said. “We basically just ran out of space.”
Thrasher said his company will make “a pretty substantial investment in the building.” He said offices for different divisions would be part of the new landscape, including the transportation, highway and water divisions.
“We’ll have more than $3 million in it before it’s over,” he said of the Ticketmaster building.
Thrasher said his company would pull out of the economic development authority building and sell the 300 Association Drive structure.
Thrasher director of marketing Heidi Handley said the company never wanted to move from Northgate, a development along Greenbrier Street north of town.
“It’s a terrific business community and it’s been good to us,” Handley said. “It’s just an expansion.”
Thrasher has experienced plenty of recent growth in southern West Virginia, Handley said, much of it through the recreational tourism route.
“People across this state have realized we’ve pigeonholed ourselves,” Handley said, referring to the state’s traditional dependence on coal. “We didn’t set our goals any higher. People have decided to look around here and it’s beautiful.”
Handley stressed Thrasher has been supportive of coal and that her husband works in the industry, but other opportunities exist.
Among the recreational projects Thrasher has worked on include the Hatfield-McCoy Trail in southern West Virginia.
“You’d think that you could take a dozer and flatten off the hillsides and call it a day,” she said. “But you’ve got to think of amenities. You’re not going to put people on a trail with no water access or sewer infrastructure. And those trails need fill dirt under them. You don’t want one to just fall in.”
Much engineering work these days is thanks to the boatload of infrastructure funds the federal government has pumped into the state. Plenty of water and sewer projects remain to be completed, jobs that harken back to the company’s founding.
“Water and sewer is all we did for years and years,” she said. “The city of Mannington was our first client.”
Thrasher’s consolidation in a 23,000-square-foot space bucks today’s trend of employees working from home.
“We have a very flexible work policy, if you need a day to work from home because of your kids or something,” she said. “But we also feel as a company that this has been born and bred into us — nothing substitutes for having face-to-face interaction, with people you work with or your clients.
“You engineer a water line, you’ve got to talk with the mayor, surveyors, attend public meetings. . . Being in front of people and being available is just who we are.”
Thrasher has grown past its water and sewer roots. Other specialties include site development, surveying, materials testing and architecture.
Thrasher maintains state offices in Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Martinsburg and Scott Depot. It also has presences in Canton, Ohio; Oakland, Maryland, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Besides being a pioneer and veteran of the state engineering scene, Woody Thrasher is also known for a stint as Gov. Jim Justice’s Secretary of Commerce. Justice dismissed him from that position, alleging he did not handle flood relief money properly.
Thrasher vigorously defended himself. He ran unsuccessfully against Justice in the 2020 Republican gubernatorial primary.