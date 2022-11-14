Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Thrasher Group is closing a deal to buy the former Ticketmaster building in the NorthGate Business Park off Greenbrier Street in Charleston. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The Thrasher Group has purchased the former Ticketmaster building in Northgate for $2 million, company president and chief executive officer Woody Thrasher confirmed Friday.

Thrasher's current Charleston headquarters at Northgate are split between 300 Association Drive and a certain amount of space in the West Virginia Economic Development Authority building at 180 Association Drive.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

