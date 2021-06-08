HUNTINGTON — Kim Davis-Pullin says when she took her 82-year-old mother, Peggy Davis, of Lavalette, to Time Saver Auto Title & Notary in Huntington, she thought it would be a faster way for her to get duplicate titles.
“I took my elderly mother to Time Saver approximately three weeks ago and she completed a form for two duplicate titles,” she said. “We thought going to their business would be faster than waiting in line or making an appointment with the DMV [Department of Motor Vehicles].”
On Friday, Davis-Pullin found out the business closed all of its Cabell and Kanawha counties’ locations. The business had locations in the 100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington, one near Barboursville on U.S. 60, next to the Pink Elephant, and two in Charleston: one on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City and one in the 400 block of Virginia Street West.
Davis-Pullin said she was able to contact the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
“I should receive the ‘Request for Investigation’ form this week,” she said. “The timeframe is unknown as to when this will be resolved. The DMV will also email the form. But, since my mother wanted to review, I asked for snail mail.”
Davis-Pullin said in the meantime she will be making an appointment with the DMV for her mother in order for to receive the duplicate titles.
“I just empathize with my mother and other individuals on this unfortunate situation,” she said. “I hope their money is returned soon.”
The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has received nine consumer complaints regarding the company in the last year, according to Curtis Johnson, press secretary for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Johnson said the Attorney General's Office does not confirm or deny investigations.
The business was started by two longtime friends, Samuel McGuffin and Peter Tully, in the summer of 2018 in Huntington.
In an interview with The Herald-Dispatch, the two 21-year-olds said the business was a one-stop, full-service auto tag and title service company that also offered notary services. It was intended to save their customers a trip to the DMV office.
Attempts to reach McGuffin and Tully for comment were unsuccessful.
In a news release Tuesday, the Division of Motor Vehicles said customers who left titling and registration paperwork with Time Saver would have their transactions processed.
"We are currently gathering all the necessary records and documentation from the four locations in Charleston, Kanawha City, Barboursville and Huntington," Commissioner Everett Frazier said in the release. "We are moving quickly to make sure our customers are taken care of."
Anyone with questions about the status of their paperwork is asked to email dmvdealers@wv.gov and include as much information about their situation as possible, including title or registration numbers, temporary tag information and the vehicle identification number. For more information, visit dmv.wv.gov.