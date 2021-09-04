The Charleston Town Center bled tenants, lost foot traffic and dissolved into receivership. But the mall is a relatively shining star in its new owners’ portfolio.
The Augusta, Georgia-based Hull Property Group’s home web page for Town Center lists 66 tenants, including 12 apparel stores, eight health and beauty establishments and 14 restaurants, including Tidewater and The Chop House. Its glaring deficiency is only one anchor store, JCPenney, but a small number of anchors is not unique in the Hull stratosphere.
Hull’s next most active retail center appears to be the Victoria Mall in Victoria, Texas. It maintains 63 tenants, including 19 apparel stores and nine restaurants in its food court. JCPenney is an anchor, along with Dillard’s. Based on a count of stores listed on individual mall websites, Town Center and Victoria appear to be Hull’s two largest.
Hull did not return an email seeking comment.
At its height in the mid-1990s, Town Center claimed 141 tenants, employed 3,000 to 4,000 people and generated about $260 million in annual sales.
Hull bought Town Center out of receivership in May of this year for $7.5 million. Hull purchased other distressed malls across the country at relatively low prices and negotiated attractive tax structures. There is nothing unusual about the practice; tax incentives are part and parcel of luring businesses.
Hull owns 32 malls, 25 in the Southeast. Its portfolio stretches into Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. A review of Hull properties shows a typical mall housing 15 to 25 stores, a few restaurants and athletic shoe stores and sometimes a military recruiting station. The properties frequently feature a movie theater.
Photos of Hull properties show a signature brown carpet with swirl designs. The most useful information on individual mall home pages is a roster of stores.
In Reading, Pennsylvania, Hull last year demolished 80% of the interior of the Fairgrounds Square Mall. Left behind and unconnected are two department stores, Boscov’s and Burlington Coat Factory, two establishments that pop up with some frequency on Hull portfolio rosters. Longtime Charlestonians may remember Burlington Coat’s brief, mid-1980s stay in the former Diamond building.
Seven other stores populate the property, including a theater. Before demolishing most of the interior, Hull put forth a plan to build a hotel, two rows of stores, townhomes with a clubhouse and a pool and walkways connecting it all, according to artists’ renderings.
“Except for demolition not much has changed there,” Evan Jones, business editor for The Reading Eagle, told the Gazette-Mail. “You’ve got a few squarish, rectangle-shaped buildings with a lawn between them. There’s a roadway where the food court used to be. A lot of green space.”
Hull got into a scrape with Muhlenberg township officials over the complex’s tax structure. Hull wanted the town to implement a tax increment financing structure, or TIF. That allows all businesses residing in a certain district to spend development money, then have it reimbursed over time, provided the business has brought in more tax revenue than its original baseline. The money must be spent first to qualify for the lessened burden over time.
Muhlenberg Township Commissioner Michael Malinowski got into a bit of a tiff over the TIF, expressing his “extreme frustration” with Hull, which paid $1.2 million to purchase the 750,000-square-foot Fairgrounds Square Mall in 2016. The two sides eventually settled the tax issue, but no new development has taken place.
In a recent e-mail response to the Gazette-Mail, Malinowski sounded like he was still expecting something new to happen at Fairgrounds Square.
“The Hull Group just recently finished up the demolition of the existing mall area,” Malinowski wrote, “to several free-standing stores separated by green space that can be eventually developed ... Hull wanted us to provide a TIF and our Board of Commissioners denied that request. The property is on our major retail corridor so we did not believe it would be fair to other businesses.
“The property definitely looks improved; however, they have not brought any new retail yet on to the property. They will have our full cooperation if they are able to bring in some other businesses.”
Hull sought a similar tax structure in Rome, Georgia, this time a tax allocation district, similar to a TIF, according to media accounts. Rome mall money collected above the baseline would be returned to the owner to help offset development costs. Nothing notable happened, as far as development goes.
A Hull project in Dalton, Georgia, also featured 240,000 square feet of demolition. Belk is now one of three anchors and the only recognizable name. Another project in Columbia, Tennessee, would turn an enclosed mall “inside out,” like what happened to Charleston’s Kanawha Mall some 20 years ago.
A mall in Mississippi has only six tenants. Hull bought it for $3.5 million. One in St. Augustine, Florida, features a Belk and a JCPenney and not much else. The former Parkwood Mall in Wilson, North Carolina, features two stores and a movie theater.
At its Texas mall, Hull has added murals to the interior, upgraded lighting and carpet and installed seasonal banners and displays, according to a media report.
Such cosmetic improvements are common at Hull malls. The company erects “local flavor” murals to cover up vacant store entrances. Such work is under way at Town Center.