Four days before Christmas, Charleston Town Center contained more people than usual, which is hardly surprising considering the date. But any uptick is a good thing at the mall.
Ten years ago, a crowd this size this close to Christmas would have been called paltry. In 2021, after bankruptcy, receivership and purchase -- by an owner known for thrift – Tuesday’s turnout and emotional vibrations could have been worse, particularly in a non-peak hour.
Customers were not effusive in their optimism but seemed happy enough. Stefanie Armstrong, 45, of Winfield, said she still loves the mall’s Starbucks centerpiece.
“It’s not as crowded as it used to be,” Armstrong said. “Personally, I prefer it that way. And it seems to be a little cleaner."
Town Center's decorations are scaled down. Gone are the huge ornaments that hung from the ceiling, along with the large, festive Christmas trees of yore. In their place are simple white lights on a string, with a snowflake here and there. Santa maintains residence but no longer draws huge lines of kids, aided by the annual “Frosty Snowfall,” bit, where fake snow magically wafts down every so often.
Despite what the venerable institution has lost, Tuesday provided a glimmer of hope that the building has a future as something – if not a retail center, then some sort of multi-purpose structure.
The Hull Group of Augusta, Georgia, bought the mall out of receivership in May for $7.5 million. For months it has been promising to lay new carpet, install new lights and cover existing, vacant storefronts with murals.
New lights are round orbs which give off uniform LED light. The mall’s future is as murky as the day Hull bought it.
The former Macy’s anchor is still empty. Talk has run the gamut from turning it into an aquatic center to a gambling casino.
“Inspirational, aspirational and clever” are words company President Jim Hull uses to describe his ideal tenant, though those adjectives are hard to quantify. He likes to talk about drawing the “maker community” to the mall, like his efforts in Auburn, Alabama, where a group of artisans share a space.
Town Center would do well to hang on to the J.C. Penney’s anchor; Adams Hallmark; American Eagle; Bath & Body/White Barn; and Chick Fil-A in the food court. Two kiosks, manned by Dakota Watch and Piercing Pagoda, were still operating Tuesday.
“I keep having friends ask me, ‘What are they doing, what’s going on?’ “said Kim Arthur, manager of Adams Hallmark. “ ‘When are they going to start the renovations?’ I tell them they’re done.”
Corey Hamler, 43, a former Capital High football star, bought a pair of Puma running shoes Tuesday.
“I live in Cross Lanes now,” Hamler said. “I come to the shoe stores, then I’m out of here. I go to the Huntington Mall more often.
“I don’t get the same feeling I used to get. When we were kids, it was excitement, fun.”
Zane Hoff, 31, of St. Albans, and Clayton Rhodes, 26, stopped in to exchange gift cards with a third friend. They waited at Center Court, where a waterfall used to plummet from the third floor. Center Court now serves as a place to relax.
Rhodes said The Hull Group should concentrate on attracting tenants that appeal to young people, including teenagers. Current tenants Zumiez, Game Stop and Hot Topic are just a start, he said.
Books a Million, Buckle and Yankee Candle are stores Hoff said he wishes still resided at Town Center. He can find two of them at Southridge, while the mall does contain a crackerjack candle store in White Barn.
“The convenience of it all being in one place is what a mall is supposed to be about,” Hoff said.
Rhodes says times are going to be hard for malls, no matter what moves they make. He suggests creating reasons for people to break away from their screens and spend time together. Shopping is owned by the internet, he says.
Despite the challenges, things were looking up as Christmas bore down.