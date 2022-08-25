Unlike days of yore, when youth leagues consisted of local talent played on local facilities, today’s youth sports landscape has turned into a fancy battle.
It’s a fight to see who can attract hundreds of athletes and their families who hit the road each weekend in search of fun or college glory.
For Sean Adkins, 24, that scenario did not resemble his experience as a travel soccer player in 2010 or thereabouts. The Milton resident remembers traveling to Louisville, Lexington, Dayton and Cincinnati, among other cities.
“There wasn’t really a whole lot to do,” he recalled Wednesday, waiting on his lunch at Danny Jones’ BBQ place on Quarrier Street. “Say you play at 8:30 and don’t have another game scheduled until 3. You had to kill all this time in a place you’re not familiar with.”
On Wednesday, Charleston officials and Kanawha County commissioners uncorked their own plans of entering the youth sports “arms race,” as The Washington Post put it in a recent story.
Plans call for using the empty Macy’s building and three demolished floors of an adjacent parking garage to build the Capital Sports Center, complete with basketball courts, pickleball courts, an aquatic center and much more. All are currently attached to the Charleston Town Center mall, once a retail darling but now a sea of boarded-up shops.
None of the plans announced Wednesday affect the mall corridors and stores.
“From the standpoint of taking empty space and creating a usable, vibrant project, we’re going to attract dollars to this community and there’s not a lot of downside to that,” said Nicole Christian, president and chief executive officer of the Charleston Area Alliance. “It gives us a lot of opportunities we don’t have right now. Other cities are making bank, making returns on their investment.”
As Adkins and two buddies waited on their food at Jones’ establishment, the former mayor weighed in on the news. Back in 2004, Jones said, 64% of people polled were adamantly opposed to constructing a new city baseball park, with another 10% somewhat opposed. The park opened in April 2005 and, 16 years later, is still a well-used city asset.
“Nobody’s going to say this is a mistake once it’s built,” Jones said of the sports complex.
The Post story, meanwhile, chronicles the explosion of parents carting their children across the country to play in tournaments. Those older than, say, 45, might not be as acquainted with travel sports. Youth competition of yesteryear was a modest affair. The “travel” element has gotten bigger and bigger in the last 30 years or so. Families are willing to spend the money and hit the road, partly in hopes of exposing their children to college coaches. AAU basketball tournaments are the poster child for the model, with coaches signing lucrative shoe deals and cozying up to the higher college basketball powers.
“More than $9 billion has been spent on youth sports facilities since 2017, according to research conducted by Sports Business Journal, with many of those competing for the same athletes and tournaments each weekend,” the Post reported.
That story partly profiled Indiana communities building complexes in near-enough proximity to be competitive with each other. Charleston’s complex will compete with some of the same cities visited by former travel player Adkins, but nothing south of Wheeling will serve as Mountain State competition.
As for Adkins’ complaints about other cities, it’s almost a certainty that Charleston’s red carpet will be rolled out for each tournament. A crowd of perhaps 200 turned out at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for Wednesday’s announcement.
Will it help the mall?
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango laid the blueprint for youth tournament success when he came up with turning the former Shawnee Park into the Shawnee Sports Complex, complete with loads of soccer fields. It is a success. People pack hotels, eat at restaurants and avail themselves of entertainment.
While the sports complex seems to have momentum on its side, the future of the actual Town Center remains as up in the air as ever. It’s safe to say that, if the complex opened tomorrow, no one would be eager to have visitors stroll an empty mall. But Salango forecast a timeline that includes public input, at least nine months of drawings and construction itself. It is hard to predict the latter.
To former Charleston Town Center marketing manager Lisa McCracken, that lag works in favor of mall owner The Hull Group. Hull has lost, not gained, tenants since buying the mall in May 2021.
“The announcement certainly alerts the new mall owners and presents them with new incentive to attract new tenants,” McCracken said. “That’s maybe a three-year timeline to develop new leases. This doesn’t happen in a short period of time.”
Time will tell, as McCracken said, if the mall finds success.
It’s also possible that someone else may buy it and do something drastic with its 20-plus acres.
At the minimum, McCracken said the announcement provides “a really, really good booster shot to the arm of the food court and the street level restaurants.”
The Alliance’s Christian said, “none of us have a crystal ball. I hope that they [The Hull Group] will see the possibilities of this development and can lead to them making some investments and the rebirth of the mall. Maybe the mall changes.”
Rutha Chestnut of Clendenin Square is within walking distance of the mall. She called the Gazette-Mail to ask if the mall post office would survive. She pines for the days when shoppers packed the mall’s corridors and stores.
“Macy’s was my favorite,” she said. “They had all my favorite clothes. My thought is we could get the stores to open back up.”
Money, money, money
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts says he, like others, loves the sound of the project. Some things concern him, though.
“The devil is always in the details,” Roberts said. “I haven’t heard anything negative about the concept. I have to wonder how the financing is to be constructed. I’d like to build a 30-story office tower in Charleston, but I would have to ask, ‘Who’s going to pay for it and who’s going to run it?’ ”
There are power brokers at play in this matter. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Salango seem to be the most public ramrods, but Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also has signed on. He appeared at Wednesday’s announcement.
The project could draw on any number of public and private sources. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is no stranger to financing projects either.
Roberts stressed repeatedly that he is not trying to be negative about the venture but can’t help but ask questions from a business standpoint.
He pointed to the Clay Center, a city asset paid for nearly entirely by private contributions. Many of those people are dead now, he said, and the community is far less prosperous than it was in 2003.
“I just don’t know if that circle of really big donors is still around,” he said.
The sports complex is slated to not only bring youth tournaments to town but also feature a 30,000-square-foot fitness center. It would charge memberships. This would put it in direct competition with existing gyms. One of those is the venerable YMCA.
The YMCA issued a boilerplate statement Wednesday saying it is committed to its 115-year-old mission. Roberts said he wonders what will become of it, since it will be competing for the same funding dollars the sports complex will.
“Is the Y participating?” he asked. “Is [the sports complex] going to be accessible to people who can’t pay a lot?”
The YMCA presently provides aid for those who can’t afford full memberships.
Count Bill Epps of St. Albans among the project’s supporters. Epps, who is in his mid-70s, had just begun to climb into his car on Capitol Street.
“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “We need to bring people in here. There’s nothing here. If I was a young man, I’d be gone.”
Epps sees the complex not just to attract visitors but also as a carrot to help keep the young people we have.
As for the mall, Epps said he hopes the project might attract a Popeye’s to the food court. Hopes are that the mall food court can be tied into the sports complex.
A modest aim, but a start.