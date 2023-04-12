Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A South Korean company plans to build an insulin manufacturing facility in Morgantown.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced UNDBIO has secured a lease from West Virginia University for a facility that will generate $100 million in investment in its first phase and 200 jobs in its first three years, with plans to eventually scale up to 600 jobs.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

