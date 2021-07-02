Operators of the former Mylan pharmaceuticals plant in Morgantown and local union members have reached a final severance agreement as the facility nears closure this month, the union’s international office announced Friday.
Details of the agreement were unavailable Friday, but it includes severance pay and other benefits for workers who will lose their jobs July 31, according to a news release. Viatris, the company now operating the plant, and the United Steelworkers Local 8-957 have been in negotiations since Viatris announced the closure in December.
Fred Redmond, the international office’s vice president of human affairs, who led the union’s health care bargaining, said the work this year to secure a respectable severance package has been tough on union members.
“Closing this plant is a tragic decision, and we fought hard to get these hard workers an agreement that reflects their years of dedication and service,” Redmond said. “We will continue fighting for these members and their community, and do everything we can to ease the burden of this transition.”
The nearly 850 union workers will be out of work July 31, save for the handful of employees needed for wind-down operations until the facility permanently shutters in March 2022. Close to 2,000 union and nonunion workers have been laid off or will be affected because of the closure — a move that will displace nearly 1% of north-central West Virginia’s entire workforce.
Union members bused to Charleston last month to ask Gov. Jim Justice to work on finding a new operator for the generic drug manufacturer, which once was one of the largest plants in the world. Justice said Viatris’ leadership team had been difficult to work with, making the chance of keeping these jobs in Morgantown unlikely.
“As we stated in December, the decision to cease operations at Chestnut Ridge as part of a global, multi-site restructuring initiative was one we did not take lightly and in no way reflects upon the company’s appreciation for the commitment, work ethic and valuable contributions of our employees,” a Viatris spokesperson said in a statement Friday.
“Therefore, it has always been our intent to provide generous comprehensive severance packages for all of those impacted in an effort to help ease the transition for them and their families. We especially appreciate all those with long and respected tenures who helped pave the way for the company’s growth in its early years.“