20201108 banks 04.jpg

A branch of United Bank located in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

United Bankshares, Inc. on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.

The earnings were $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

