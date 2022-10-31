Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201108 banks 04.jpg

A branch of United Bank located in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — United Bankshares, the parent company of United Bank, reported higher third-quarter earnings highlighted by continued broad-based loan growth, net interest margin expansion and strong credit quality metrics.

The company announced Thursday reported earnings for the third quarter of 2022 of $102.6 million, compared to earnings of $95.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you