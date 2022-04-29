After passing the torch from father to son, a West Virginia-born bank will look for fresh frontiers to conquer.
United Bankshares, Inc. has announced that Richard (Rick) Adams, Jr., the current president, will become chief executive officer and will be joining the United Board of Directors. Adams, Jr. will become the 14th CEO in United’s 183-year history. Adams, Jr. joined United in 1994.
Richard M. Adams, Rick Adams father, will become the chairman and chief executive officer of the Board of United Bankshares, Inc.
United Bankshares is the parent company of United Bank, which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI."
The handoff capped an incredible tenure for the elder Adams, who created United in 1984 from the seeds of Parkersburg National Bank.
Parkersburg National Bank has its own notable history, founded first in 1839 as the Northwestern Bank of Virginia. West Virginia would not become a state until 1863, effectively dissolving Northwestern Bank and its Confederate currency. The Parkersburg bank took its place in 1865, made possible by President Abraham Lincoln’s Bank Act.
United gained wings in 1984, following a legal change that made bank holding companies permissible. A bank holding company controls one or more banks, but does not necessarily take part in the business of banking. It enabled fledgling United to move into one market after another, culminating in its current status as the seventh-largest in deposit market share in the Washington, D.C. area.
United has dual headquarters in Charleston and Washington, D.C., and is chartered in Virginia. Spreading from its heavy footprint in metro D.C., United bought Richmond-based Essex Bank last year.
“This acquisition moved us from our stronghold in northern Virginia into the heart of the commonwealth,” United’s 2021 annual report reads, “filling in the gap between northern Virginia and North Carolina.”
A map showing bank properties that was included with the company's 2021 annual report shows holdings from Weirton to Hilton Head, South Carolina. The purchases of Carolina Financial Corp. in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Richmond bank are highlighted in the annual report. United’s Pennsylvania presence is small and centered on three properties in Uniontown.
It maintains a heavy influence in the state of its birth with 39 locations and its standing as the largest publicly traded company with a headquarters in West Virginia.
It's been a long, sometimes sad and whirlwind trip for United, explained the elder Adams, who began his banking career as a management trainee with Wachovia Bank and Trust in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“I returned to Parkersburg and joined my father at The Parkersburg National Bank,” Adams said in an email. “My father, Douglass Adams, who had been the bank’s President, was tragically killed in an auto accident. Then, Evans Stealey -- who succeeded my father as President, suffered a debilitating stroke. So in 1976 I was named President and CEO of The Parkersburg National Bank, a single-office, $100 million bank. Once the banking laws changed in West Virginia, we formed a holding company and changed our name to United so we could operate in different markets.”
From there, the capital city beckoned. Not the nation’s capital at that point, but the Mountain State’s. In 1984, soon-to-be Gov. Gaston Caperton sold a bank he owned in Dunbar to United, followed by a merger with Intermountain Bankshares.
“That was the pivotal merger for us in West Virginia,” the elder Adams said. “Over the years we built our franchise throughout West Virginia and decided we wanted to enter the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
That happened in 1990 with the purchase of a small bank in McLean, Virginia. Since then, United has continued casting a larger shadow, expanding to the D.C. area and beyond. United’s largest deposit market share is in the Washington, D.C., statistical market.
“Few things could be more exciting than building the largest community banking franchise in the nation’s capital,” the elder Adams said. “Through 33 acquisitions, we’ve grown the company to almost $30 billion in assets, with 230 offices in 8 states and Washington, D.C.”
Future growth will be left up to new CEO and son Rick Adams, who has been with the company for 28 years. He practiced law before joining the bank originally as an attorney.
“While you never stop growing and learning as a leader, I’m ready for and excited about this new opportunity,” the younger Adams said. “One of the nice things about this transition is that the company is healthy and strong. So, on one hand I might say, ‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ There are certain fundamentals and values that have helped our company be successful for 183 years, and I want to continue to be true to those. But the industry is ever changing and we will be quick to adapt and innovate in order to compete and to provide the highest levels of service to our customers and communities.
“Working for your father can be tough at times, but it’s rewarding in many ways too. I’ve learned a great deal from him over the years and I value the time we’ve spent together and the experiences we’ve shared.”
The younger Adams says he finds intrigue in the dog-eat-dog world of banking.
“What’s appealing to me is understanding why two out of every three banks that existed 40 years ago no longer exist, why United has continued to thrive and what do we need to do as a company to continue to be successful in the future.”
nnn
The ascension of Adams Jr. isn't the only personnel move happening at United.
The corporation announced the Board’s approval of Julie Gurtis’ promotion to United Bank president. In addition, James Consagra, Jr., currently chief operating officer, will become United Bankshares’ president.
Gurtis currently serves as United’s EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer. In addition to managing commercial lending, she is responsible for overseeing commercial services, business banking, loan administration, sales management, and marketing. Her 31-year career at United has included roles as a commercial lender, market president and regional president.
Consagra held the position of CFO & Treasurer of George Mason Bankshares, another of United's acquisitions. He began his professional career in public accounting with the firm of Swart, LaLande and Associates, CPAs.