United Bankshares reports record earnings for second quarter

United Bankshares Inc. the parent company of United Bank, announced record earnings for the second quarter of 2019 last week.
From April to June, earnings were $67.2 million, or 66 cents per share, according to a release from the company. That compares to $66.3 million, or 63 cents per share, for the same period in 2018.
For the first half of 2019, United, based in Charleston and Washington, D.C., also reported record earnings of $130.8 million, or $1.22 per share.
“We are pleased to report a continuation of strong financial performance as we announce record earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2019,” Richard Adams, United Bankshares’ chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release.
The company had consolidated assets of about $19.9 billion as of June 30, according to the release.
United has 139 full-service banking offices and 17 George Mason Mortgage locations in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.
The company, which trades on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol UBSI, closed at $37.88 per share on Friday.