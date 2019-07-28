You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

United Bankshares reports record earnings for second quarter

United Bankshares Inc. the parent company of United Bank, announced record earnings for the second quarter of 2019 last week.

From April to June, earnings were $67.2 million, or 66 cents per share, according to a release from the company. That compares to $66.3 million, or 63 cents per share, for the same period in 2018.

For the first half of 2019, United, based in Charleston and Washington, D.C., also reported record earnings of $130.8 million, or $1.22 per share.

“We are pleased to report a continuation of strong financial performance as we announce record earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2019,” Richard Adams, United Bankshares’ chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release.

The company had consolidated assets of about $19.9 billion as of June 30, according to the release.

United has 139 full-service banking offices and 17 George Mason Mortgage locations in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The company, which trades on the NASDAQ stock market under the symbol UBSI, closed at $37.88 per share on Friday.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Stocks

Market Data by TradingView

Funerals Today

Funerals Today July 28, 2019

Branham, Mary Catherine - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Griffith, Joseph - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek

Halley, Ronnie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, John W. - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hunt, Brenda Jean - 4 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

Mitchell, Betty Jane - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Plumley, Kenneth - 2 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School Gym.

Richards, Barbara - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Saddler, David D - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Sharon - 2 p.m.,1067 Lost Pavement Rd., Parkersburg.

Taylor, Myrtle - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Thompson, Leonard - 12:30 p.m., Serenity Club, Dunbar.

Withrow, William David - 2 p.m., South Charleston First Church of Nazarene, South Charleston.

Witt, Orpha C. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.