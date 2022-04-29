United Bankshares reported first-quarter earnings of $81.7 million, an increase of more than $7 million over the previous quarter, driven by 11% annualized loan growth, net interest margin expansion and the resumption of the bank's share repurchase program.
“We came out of the gate quickly and are off to a good start in 2022,” bank CEO Richard M. Adams Jr. said in a news release. “We continue to experience promising loan growth in our new markets in the Southeast, as well as in our legacy markets, especially in the Greater Washington Region. We remain well-capitalized, have sound liquidity levels and maintain our longstanding commitments to strong risk management practices and credit underwriting discipline.”
Earnings reached 60 cents per diluted share in the first quarter compared to 56 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of last year. First-quarter annualized returns on average equity hit nearly 7% and on average tangible equity, nearly 12%.
Net interest income increased 4% this quarter from the last but was relatively flat at $191.5 million compared to the first quarter of last year. The annualized loan growth excluded payroll protection loans. Fee income from those fell to $4.1 million from $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Increased average earning assets of $1.1 billion, partly fueled by United's acquisition of Community Bankers Trust, helped boost net income.