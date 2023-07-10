Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Monday morning at the corner of Capitol and Lee streets for the University of Charleston's Downtown Innovation Hub, a business accelerator location designed to help small businesses scale up and grow.

"We're going to be working with existing businesses that have kind of plateaued in terms of their performance," said University of Charleston President Marty Roth. "Through training, workshops, networking, advising, coaching, co-working space and community events we will give them the knowledge, tools and network that they need to help them accelerate their growth, increase their revenues and create more jobs."

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you