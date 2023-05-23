Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., (second from left) joined Department of Agriculture and hospital representatives Monday in announcing a $14.3 million investment by the USDA in Boone Memorial Health's proposed heath and wellness center project. 

 MATTHEW BRITTON | Coal Valley News

DANVILLE -- Boone Memorial Health's proposed health and wellness center has received a $14.3 million boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program.

The center, to be located inside the former Magic Mart building in Danville, is expected to feature a fitness center and walking track, community education center, a drive-thru pharmacy, a drive-thru clinic and a restaurant. Once completed, BMH's clinic in Madison will be relocated to the Danville facility.

