Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., (second from left) joined Department of Agriculture and hospital representatives Monday in announcing a $14.3 million investment by the USDA in Boone Memorial Health's proposed heath and wellness center project.
DANVILLE -- Boone Memorial Health's proposed health and wellness center has received a $14.3 million boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program.
The center, to be located inside the former Magic Mart building in Danville, is expected to feature a fitness center and walking track, community education center, a drive-thru pharmacy, a drive-thru clinic and a restaurant. Once completed, BMH's clinic in Madison will be relocated to the Danville facility.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined USDA and hospital representatives, community leaders and residents in announcing the federal funding Monday.
Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., secured an additional $3 million in funding through a Congressionally Directed Spending request.
“I’ve always said the government is supposed to be your partner and work with you,” Manchin said. “This is a case of partnership, working to give quality care in rural areas that sometimes have been forgotten and left behind."
Manchin also spoke to some of the roadblocks that the health center project has overcome.
“In 2019, Boone County and the hospital here were listed as being in an urban area and they weren’t getting the funding that was needed for a rural area," he said. "We were able to change that in 2019, so if government is really meeting the needs of the people and working to make sure they have the opportunities, that’s what we’re doing. You hit roadblocks, but they didn’t give up."
Boone Memorial Health CEO Virgil Underwood said the new facility will provide the same quality of care residents have come to expect.
“The Boone Memorial Health and Wellness Center will bring the same level of experience, service and compassion patients have come to expect from BMH," Underwood said. "Our partnerships with federal, state and local governments continue to allow Boone Memorial Health to improve health equity by breaking down barriers to health care access while working to eliminate preventable health disparities."