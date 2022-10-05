Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ivors
Buy Now

The vacant space to the left will soon house Pink Birch Boutique, giving 819 Lee Street two boutique clothing shops.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

If a business development ever satisfied anyone, it might be the one about to unfold at 819 Lee St., in Charleston.

Meridith Barth bought Ivor’s Trunk from longtime owner and community stalwart Ivor Sheff six years ago, served an apprenticeship under him and kept the name of the establishment. At about the same time, Galperin’s Jewelers vacated the 1,400 square feet it occupied a door away but in the same building.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you