If a business development ever satisfied anyone, it might be the one about to unfold at 819 Lee St., in Charleston.
Meridith Barth bought Ivor’s Trunk from longtime owner and community stalwart Ivor Sheff six years ago, served an apprenticeship under him and kept the name of the establishment. At about the same time, Galperin’s Jewelers vacated the 1,400 square feet it occupied a door away but in the same building.
It wasn’t technically empty. Landlord Kanawha Roxalana, a longtime Kanawha Valley land company, had charged Barth next-to-nothing rent in the interim. She had cheap use of the ample room.
“I had a really good deal on that side,” Barth, 36, said Wednesday, while helping to hold a fundraiser for the Charleston Women’s Club. “It was a month-to-month lease, and they got some interest. That’s how it goes.”
Enter Ashley Moore, 37, who had been selling boutique clothing under the name Pink Birch Boutique, first online, then out of her sister’s building at 224 Capitol St. Her sister runs Virco Contracting.
She launched her online business in August 2020, at the height of COVID-19. Moore would occasionally open a “pop-up shop” at Christmas or during other holidays, to substantial response. So she took the plunge into brick and mortar. Or tried to, at least.
Not until contacting April Epperly, at Real Estate Resources Inc., did she hit pay dirt. Epperly had been trying to lease the space adjacent to Ivor's. She showed Moore the 819 Lee St. property, situated just across Dickinson Street from the 900 on Lee luxury apartment complex.
It would seem an ideal market for two boutique clothing stores.
“With the new apartments, that’s the perfect clientele for us and it’s right there, too,” Moore said. “I look forward to word-of-mouth and letting people know we’re here to stay. It definitely played into an easier decision to take that location.”
Barth, meanwhile, is not upset about losing the space, particularly since it came cheap. It’s less work for her to stock it, she said, and to worry about keeping it. She is satisfied with the space she has left.
Moore will soon transform her new space into what she wants. The store, which features an upstairs mezzanine-type level, will receive new flooring and a look that will be “clean and cool and modern. It will be something different for our area,” she said.
She said her rent will increase significantly, but “we’re good. We can afford it, with the business we’ve been able to do.”
Moore said her business will offer boutique goods at affordable prices.
“Very affordable, but nice stuff,” she said. “You’ll be able to get an awesome outfit for less than $100 and a nice handbag for less than $100.”
Moore’s sister, Jessica Vir, and mother, Annette Griffy, have a hand in the business, particularly her mother. She is involved in day-to-day affairs, with the sister offering occasional creative input.
Epperly said she is encouraged by downtown real estate developments. Besides 900 on Lee, she believes foot traffic is up. Class A office occupancy is up, too, she said. Class A is characterized as glass tower space, such as the Chase or Huntington Banks buildings.