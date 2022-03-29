Upon taking over the Charleston Town Center mall in May of last year, new owner The Hull Group immediately stressed improving aesthetics.
New carpet and lighting were on the way, the company declared. Murals and other artwork would cover holes that used to be store entrances. Hull indeed installed new carpet and lighting late last year, but had slowed on the murals.
These days the selective mural strategy has morphed into a “solid wall of sheetrock” approach, to twist a phrase from legendary music producer Phil Spector.
On a Friday afternoon, the handful of people ambling about looked at hundreds of yards of gray sheetrock, or drywall, attached to metal studs all along both sides of the lower level.
There were occasional breaks in the gray. By a reporter’s count, there were 18 lower-level storefronts not covered by sheetrock and still in business. Now missing is Adam’s Hallmark, which closed at the end of January. Hallmark had been in the mall since Town Center’s opening in late 1983.
At least two more tenants will be leaving in April — Kay’s Jewelers and The Children’s Place. A sign in the window acknowledges Children’s Place’s plans. Kay’s is leaving the mall and headed for the Southridge area, also in April, multiple sources said.
Upstairs, in the former FYE space, stacks of more sheetrock waited to be erected on the building’s second floor, metal braces at the ready. On the west end, a former Macy’s and a one-time Hollister are among the vacancies.
A Gazette-Mail reporter counted 16 upper-level vacancies, including three empty storefronts immediately opposite mall veteran American Eagle.
A merchant said Hull workers began erecting the sheetrock the week of the girls state high school basketball tournament earlier this month and continued it through the boys event.
John Mulherin, who typically handles all media inquiries for The Hull Group, did not return repeated phone calls. Hull owns about 35 malls, from upstate New York to Mississippi.
Town Center is not the only shopping mall to fall on hard times, but it is one of the largest U.S. enclosed malls to be plopped in the middle of a downtown. It sprawls for 26 acres, including its former anchors and their replacements.
Outside of the food court, Hull’s website for Town Center lists 34 retail tenants but that count includes the departing Kay’s and The Children’s Place. Twelve eating options are listed, and a few other spaces are taken up with offices. That tenant count is in keeping with Hull’s typical number range. It operates small malls in small cities.
Justin Roach, 37, of South Charleston, was putting his child in a car seat as he spoke Friday afternoon.
“The sheetrock is a little depressing when you walk in,” Roach said. “Obviously there’s not much they can do outside of that. Just keeping empty storefronts, to some people that may be more of an eyesore.”
Alexis Peyatt said “it kind of hurts” to see the mall so barren. She was attempting to return a piece of merchandise to Victoria’s Secret, but the store is no longer there.