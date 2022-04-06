With some European countries vowing not to buy natural gas and other fossil fuels from Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, there appears to be an opportunity for West Virginia gas producers to make inroads into certain markets.
The same could be said of West Virginia’s coal generators, who already are enjoying decent prices and a production uptick after the dismal landscape of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown and an uphill battle with natural gas.
Last month, Gov. Jim Justice accused the Biden administration of not pushing the Mountain State’s fossil fuels to their full use.
“The Biden administration has kicked West Virginia to the side,” Justice said. “They’ve tried to extinguish us. Today, all of a sudden, the whole world is wondering, 'Where’s West Virginia to save us?'"
There are immediate roadblocks to either West Virginia coal or natural gas gaining a foothold in Europe. European Union countries have talked a big game about cutting off Russian fossil fuels, but only Lithuania has done it. The EU has vowed, within a year, to reduce dependence on Russian fuel by two-thirds, but that remains to be seen.
Germany is ramping up to receive liquefied natural gas shipments from overseas, making plans to build as many as four special terminals, at a cost of billions. But, as recently as Tuesday, the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, backed off shutting down Russian gas.
Brian Lego is a research assistant professor with West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. Lego said the United States maintained its own terminals for import, rather than export, until the recent past.
“Natural gas terminals, for a long time -- prior to less than 10 years ago -- were inbound, rather than outbound,” Lego said.
Right now, any monetary gains from the conflict in Ukraine might be shortchanged by a common nemesis, Lego says. He points to the dreaded supply chain issue as a continuing plague on efforts to ship massive amounts of coal or liquid gas to Europe.
“You have the overall impact of rising prices as a result of a waning pandemic,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of things happening all at once. Excess demand for goods [is] affecting so many areas.”
What’s more, Lego said, is that, as searing as the war images are, it’s hard to tell when European Union members will draw a hard line at the expense of their economies.
“The war has to persist for a longer period of time, and also more countries have to agree to forego imports of Russian coal and gas,” Lego said. “It’s a pretty significant amount of the European economy.”
Mike John is the president and chief executive officer of Northeast Natural Energy, with headquarters in Charleston and Morgantown. Its wells are based in Monongalia County.
If a real opportunity to export natural gas to Europe presents itself, John said a controversial pipeline shutdown will render the subject moot. The Mountain Valley Pipeline, currently held up in court over environmental arguments, remains stopped near the border between Southeastern West Virginia and Southwestern Virginia.
“What I see is that we have an abundance of natural gas,” John said. “Of course, I’m biased; I’m a natural gas producer. The challenge is limited pipeline takeaway capability and limited pipeline capacity.”
Outside of Maryland, all the other liquified natural gas ports are situated south of West Virginia, from Houston to New Orleans, along the Gulf Coast. West Virginia gas is easily shipped north. From there, John said, it goes into an interstate system just north of the Mason-Dixon line and ends up as far west as Texas.
Proposing overseas, liquefied delivery means the raw gas must go south. Gas is liquefied by chilling it.
“We could get more gas to Europe if we could get more gas to that part of the U.S.,” John said.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton is an obvious big believer in this state’s coal production. Time will tell, he said, if West Virginia has a real opportunity to expand its market. He notes that Russia presently supplies 30% of Europe’s metallurgical coal and 60% of thermal coal, used for power plants. Metallurgical, or “met” coal, is used to make steel.
“We sit here, in a snapshot of time,” he said. “Right now, everybody is making plans and observing the opportunity to replace Russian energy. The war is less than 2 months old.
“Even if it results in a couple or 3 million extra export tons coming out of West Virginia, that will result in multiple mines opening, a couple-hundred miners going to work and millions infused in the state economy.”