WEBSTER SPRINGS — The two business partners say this isn’t a story about little guys taking on the big boys or Smalltown, USA, squaring off against Corporate America. Instead, they insist, it’s just the tale of two local guys who wanted to stay home.
Surely it’s not that simple.
Right?
“No, we like it here,” pharmacist Matt Carpenter, 44, said. “We don’t want to leave.”
It has to be more complicated than that. Or at least that’s the natural assumption when you first hear about two local men who’ve decided to open up a mom-and-pop pharmacy.
And make no mistake about it: What they’ve built is hyperlocal.
That much is evident as you walk from one end of Appalachian RX to the other, a stroll of probably no more than 20 paces depending upon the length of your legs. Some shelves down the main aisle remain completely bare and there are just enough of the necessities to fulfill immediate demands.
Carpenter and Kenney Hamrick III — in their official white pharmacist smocks — work behind a glass partition. They fill prescriptions, take calls and chitchat about the events of the day along with, well, owning a business.
“It’s home,” Carpenter said. “You know everybody by name, you talk to them. They come in just not for their medicines, but ‘Hey, fix my watch’ or ‘Adjust my glasses.’ It’s family-oriented, not like in a city where you don’t know everybody’s name. Everybody beeps and hollers at you.”
No car horns are sounding outside the pharmacy’s timber walls, but a few cars make their way up the streets that run parallel and perpendicular to the pharmacy. Its newness stands out in a town that was incorporated in 1892.
They turned a 650-square-foot structure near the epicenter of downtown into a 1,200-square-foot business that smells of new paint and new flooring.
But the building itself was only a fraction of the $40,000 investment to go from merely being pharmacists to small-business owners. Most of that seed money covered the cost of materials and equipment. Some of the supplies were slow to arrive because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on supply chains. Other equipment could’ve arrived earlier, but would’ve butted against the owners’ devotion to “buy local, stay local.”
As for labor costs? Friends and family “helped build the place,” including those two guys in the white smocks with pharmacy degrees from West Virginia University.
Shovels first turned in March and hammers kept swinging almost up until Appalachian RX opened for business Sept. 24.
“It’s been a lot of work,” said Carpenter, who grew up in nearby Craigsville. “Yes, it has.”
He still has a hard time wrapping his mind around things.
Consider that each spent the past decade working for pharmacy giants, first at Rite Aid and later its eventual parent company Walgreens. And when it was announced in January that the local store was shutting down, each man was propositioned to remain with the company in a floating rotation or work at location an hour or more away. Not an ideal scenario for either, but a job, nonetheless. And the benefits and perks accrued over the years with the same company would’ve continued.
That seemed to be the easy decision.
“The corporate businesses aren’t going to take care of Webster Springs,” Hamrick, 35, said. “The local businesses are going to take care of Webster Springs.”
There was conviction in Hamrick’s voice and a kind of sincerity that strengthens their contention about wanting to stay home.
His tone was fashioned from growing up just a few miles from here, a town of fewer than 700 people that’s a good haul from the nearest interstate. One look through either the front door or the back entrance to the pharmacy provides glaring views of the terrain that swaddles this region. The hills and the mountains provide comfort and familiarity that’s hard to describe unless you’ve spent years — especially formative years — nurtured in their comfort.
That’s one reason it’s a bigger deal when local guys want to bring the world into this town instead of forcing it to burrow its way out.
“I love it,” said Anna Casey, 34. “We need it.”
She’s a Webster County native who co-owns Casey’s Hometown Hardware with her husband, Jimmy, another Webster Springs native. She says the value of what Carpenter and Hamrick are doing can’t be overstated or quantified by accounting ledgers.
That includes her own ledgers, as many of the materials to build Appalachian RX came from her store.
“They truly care about their customers and they always did,” Anna Casey said. “They are always willing to help. They’re just good guys. They truly care about their community and their customers.”
Many customers have had prescriptions filled by the duo when they were at their former pharmacy. The comfort that comes from years of exchanging personal information prompted many to transfer their business to Appalachian RX. The start-up business had an off-the-shelf customer base before the owners ever turned a key. If only every new venture were so lucky.
Challenges remain, however.
The pharmacy is limited in what insurances it can accept, with the majority of business covered by Medicaid or the state’s public employee insurance program. The pharmacy is working to align with other providers, but contracts submitted in June have been bogged down for various reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic.
But all of that can be filed under the normal headaches that come with a new business, even if the aches and pains are foreign to first-time business owners. Or they can simply be small prices to pay for wanting to fulfill that desire to remain home.
“We wanted to stay here,” Hamrick said. “We had the same patients for so many years and when their pharmacy closes then they’re kind left hanging.
“We have personal relationships with them. We don’t just see them at the pharmacy — I see them at the gas station, I see them at the grocery store. They’re your friends, too, and I’m not just saying that. We know everybody.”