While a formal opening date has not been announced, it appears the revamped 900 on Lee luxury apartment complex is close to fruition, with a WesBanco branch set to take up the first above-ground floor.

Developer Allen Bell bought the 17-story building in April 2021 for $4.5 million. A full-bore gutting of the building followed, to make way for 65 units, both one- and two-bedrooms.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or at gstone@hdmediallc.com.

