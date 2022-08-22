While a formal opening date has not been announced, it appears the revamped 900 on Lee luxury apartment complex is close to fruition, with a WesBanco branch set to take up the first above-ground floor.
Developer Allen Bell bought the 17-story building in April 2021 for $4.5 million. A full-bore gutting of the building followed, to make way for 65 units, both one- and two-bedrooms.
AB Contracting, a Bell subsidiary, is handing the remodeling. Marketing director Brittany Allen said last year that negotiations were underway for a bank to take over the first floor. She would not identify which one.
The building is situated at the corner of Hale and Dickinson streets, adjacent to the Lee Street Triangle.
A sign Monday at the front automatic doors said the first floor is open only to WesBanco employees. No bank workers were visible Monday, but offices and the lobby looked to be well on their way to completion.
A worker at WesBanco’s West Side office confirmed that the West Side building will close, save for the drive-thru lane. Bell did not return requests seeking comment.
What is good for 900 on Lee is bad for the West Side. WesBanco’s departure will leave another empty structure on that side of town, an area that already has its share.
There is no WesBanco city building permit on file, but there needn’t be. A woman working at the City Building Commission office Monday said AB Contracting’s permit covers all 17 floors of the building and all clients for whom they are performing construction.
Meanwhile, 900 on Lee is nearly full, judging from the complex’s website. It lists five units still for lease — three one-bedrooms ranging from $2,300 to $2,500 a month, and two two-bedrooms for $3,100 and $3,150 a month.
Bell also bought a two-story building last year on Dickinson Street, near his apartment tower, for $325,000. That building, which has hosted myriad businesses in its long history including a local television station and a salon, has since been demolished.
Along with the high rents, 900 on Lee comes with several high-end amenities, including a 24/7 luxury fitness center; a rooftop picnic and grilling area; a resident lounge; a dog park; an outdoor fire pit; and a resident media room.
Graphic-design renderings show a rooftop complete with artificial turf segments, some covered lounging spaces and chaise lounges for sunbathing. One inside view of an apartment shows an artificial fireplace.
While 900 on Lee fills up, other downtown housing projects are on hold, or developers have yet to take firm action.
Roanoke, Virginia-based developer Brian Wishneff & Associates has expressed interest in redeveloping the former Food Among the Flowers building at the corner of Quarrier Street and Leon Sullivan Way. It secured assurance from the Kanawha County Commission that its property taxes would be frozen for the next 10 years and is seeking other tax credits for construction compensation. There has been no word on the future.
Wishneff developed Quarrier Street’s Atlas Building. It is managed by Martin Riggs, who owns the beleaguered Union Building, a structure from which he evicted a volunteer radio station, WTSQ-FM, back in the winter. No further development has taken place.
Another in-limbo project is the Charmco building, a Civil War-era structure that rests behind the right-field wall at Appalachian Power Park. Woda Group President Tom Simons is still awaiting word on whether he will receive $600,000 in American Rescue Plan grants from the city.