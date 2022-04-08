Thursday started out like a lot of spring mornings in the Kanawha Valley.
It wasn’t cold, but it wasn’t warm. The sun was sort of out, but not really. Then the sky got dark. A cold wind picked up. A man jumped into Huggie’s Barbershop, exhilarated but shivering.
“I saw it kicking up right before you got here,” shop owner Mike Hudgins told the man, who did not get much relief from jumping into Hudgins’ shop -- the proprietor turns the heat down in the spring.
People see the 54-year-old Hudgins standing outside, smoking, and honk. Or they honk while he has his head down, cutting hair. He does not lack for public relations.
Hudgins uses Facebook and social media to market his shop, but much of it is good old street presence.
“I see a lot of working girls, addicts and homeless people,” Hudgins said. “That used to be me.”
Hudgins battled addiction for years and often found himself homeless. He served three-and-a-half years -- from late 2002 until mid-2006 -- at Stevens Correctional Center in McDowell County, on repeated drug charges.
He says he owes his current life to the time he spent prison. There, he came to the realization he wanted a different path, one he began to follow upon his release.
Late Gazette-Mail reporter Sandy Wells profiled Hudgins in a 2014 article, telling of his rise from the ashes. Hudgins has aged some since. His hair is in dreadlocks now, and his shop no longer features two chairs. Better décor one may find, but not at $15 a cut.
He survived 2020’s COVID-19 shutdown in large debt to his great uncle, whose inheritance provided the outright purchase for the building at 1106 W. Washington St.
The structure is an isolated piece of commerce on the main artery. Just past the Hunt Avenue intersection coming off the West Side Hill, the only two buildings, for quite a while, on Washington Street’s right side are a former laundromat and Hudgins’ shop. A patch of trees greets motorists who whisk past Hudgins’ place. On up the street, on the left, is a vacant lot that sometimes hosts a farmer’s market and a nondescript drug treatment center.
One of Hudgins’ customers Thursday was Bishop Isaac Woody, pastor of East Charleston Faith Tabernacle.
“This brother has come a long way,” said Woody, a tall, powerful man with salty hair and a meticulous beard. “He’s built himself from the ground up.”
Hudgins thanked Woody for saying such a nice thing.
“That’s a fact,” Woody said. “I’m not being nice.”
Fishing is one of the ways Hudgins keeps the demons at bay. He pays to fish at a lake in Hurricane and also casts a line into the Kanawha River. On Thursday, he called one of his sons to pick up a mess of fish he had caught. They were on ice in his SUV. Hudgins says he has six kids, including two stepdaughters.
“We’ve got some big-city problems,” he said of Charleston. ”But I like the feel here. I like the city. You’re not far from woods, rivers or lakes.”
People often hit him up for money, he says.
“I tell them, ‘Here’s some Windex and a squeegee,'" he said. “You clean my windows and I’ll give you $10. Some do, some don’t.”
He had plenty of time in prison to think. He found surprising satisfaction from mowing and “swinging a weed eater” for $5 a day. “I was happy to get it,” he said.
He knows he must keep on keeping on, for personal and financial reasons.
“There ain’t nobody gonna give a damn about you out in the streets,” he said.