Alexandria Plear is learning about coffee beans. Cooperatives. Business principles. Choosing a team.
It’s not your ordinary summer job. She is tutored a few times a week by Director Mavery Davis and Project Manager Angi Kerns, through their nonprofit agency New Economy Works WV. New Economy is authorized to investigate loans for Seed Commons, a nationwide lending agency. Unlike banks, Seed Commons only requests repayment of a loan once the business is turning a profit.
While Davis and Kerns are tutoring Plear, three workers are learning business principles at Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks, a barbecue emporium on Railroad Avenue. Three others work at the religiously affiliated Midian Leadership Project in the old Safe Supply building across from West Side Middle School.
The McGhee Foundation has supplied funds for the youngsters’ salaries. It all falls under the umbrella of Westside Youthworks, a pilot program that attempts to give minority kids real world experience.
Plear takes her lessons at Mavery Davis’ house in South Charleston, accompanied by Kerns and her mother, Tiffany, a former Charleston city councilwoman. She is learning that cooperatives differ greatly from an ordinary business in that decisions come from consensus, not decree, and that people are compensated for how much time and effort they give.
“Everybody’s opinion is taken into consideration and valued,” Alexandria Plear said. “In a standard workplace, people can be overruled.”
She is also learning that cooperatives are often more sustainable than regular businesses, because workers have an incentive. If they have invested 80% of equity into a certain project as opposed to someone else’s 20%, they will be more fairly rewarded.
In many standard businesses, people may work like dogs for years, harder than others, and not get a raise or only a small one.
“You move beyond employee and into an ownership orbit,” Davis said. If expenses need to be cut, cooperative employees have more of a say in how they are slashed.
Alexandria’s first job is to form a sales team to move the coffee. They get to keep all of what they generate. A financial plan is also in order. So far, she is still working on such preliminaries. She says she intends to invite a friend named Isis to join the group.
Seed Commons is a cooperative composed of individual peer members, such as employees Davis and Kerns. All loans and development work are done by these peers, most of whom work in their local area or specific communities.
Octavia Cordon is another organizer of Westside Youthworks. She is also half-owner of Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks. Davis arranged a loan for the Cordons through Seed Commons.
Octavia Cordon’s daughter Latavia is among the summer workers. A rising junior at Capital High, she worked last year at the North Charleston Recreation Center.
“Mavery told me about this youth program,” the younger Cordon said. “It’s helped out.”
Latavia is toiling in the family barbecue business, situated directly beside the railroad tracks near an old Smith Fastener building and a woodworks shop owned by the landlord, John Bullock. Railroad Avenue connects Watts Street and Maryland Avenue.
“You’ve got to move fast, keep things organized, keep things clean,” she said. “You just gotta know how to take care of the customers.”
New Hope Community and River Ridge churches raised $400,000 to buy two former Safe Supply buildings. The Rev. Jeff Biddle, New Hope's pastor, hires young people to both work on the building and help younger kids who come in and need a friend or guidance.
The building’s two bright spots are easily the spiffed-up, welcoming entrance and the gymnasium entrance just off to the left. Getting the building up to Biddle’s vision will take time. Safe Supply, like many West Side structures, sat empty for about 15 years.
Biddle says this a growing-pain summer. No one was at work Friday.
“This is the only place we could find that had enough room for a middle-school size gym,” he said.