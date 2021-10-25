The similarities between the Country Roads Angel Network and the television show "Shark Tank" are hard to miss.
For the unfamiliar, “Shark Tank” sees would-be entrepreneurs make their pitches to rich, independent investors. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is often one of the panelists.
The folks on “Shark Tank” can be blunt in assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the pitches they hear. Some of this is for television value, no doubt. But as Judy Moore acknowledges, there are definite similarities between the show and Country Roads Angel Network, or CRAN, as it is coming to be known.
CRAN is the only certified angel investment network in West Virginia. Moore is its managing director and is eager to share news of the $175,000 CRAN investors have made in Endolumik, a Morgantown company. Endolumik has developed a device that makes bariatric weight loss surgery easier.
It first provided $135,000 in capital to Iconic Air, which has developed a product to make easier the detection of gas line leaks. To date, those are its only two infusions, but it is looking to make more deals.
Angel investors have the individual means and autonomy to take larger risks in support of start-ups they believe in. They are not philanthropists; they eventually expect a return on their investment, usually in exchange for an ownership stake in the company or a debt that can be converted to an asset at some point. Angel investors usually give support to start-ups when others aren’t willing to.
“We invite people to come in and do presentations to investors,” Moore said in a phone interview. “They decide how much they want to invest in the opportunity. They put in what they’re interested in putting in.”
Angel investment networks exist all over the country. CRAN is modeled after one in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Ansted native and Kevin Combs lives. Combs is chairman of the CRAN board.
Unlike “Shark Tank,” where decisions are made in more hasty, splashy fashion, CRAN takes a month or two to decide whether it wants to put its money where its mouth may or may not be.
“During that diligence process the terms of the investment are determined,” Moore said. “Our investment members are either primarily West Virginians or ex pats who really want to pay it forward. However, we are savvy investors looking for a return ... The terms we’re most interested in turn around relatively quickly.
“This is not a philanthropic thing. We’re angels because we’re in the early stages of seed funding. Another key to this funding is it’s traditionally leveraged to build additional funding.”
Moore is also executive director of WV Hive, which provides business advice, largely for start-ups. In that role she works under the umbrella of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. WV Hive serves 12 counties in the southern part of the state.
“If we have businesses that are investment ready, then we will work with them to get them through CRAN,” Moore said.
Iconic Air’s co-founders, Kyle Gillis and James Carnes, were recently recognized on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list in the energy sector for their work on Iconic Air.
Combs, a West Virginia University graduate, said in a news release CRAN investors were “deeply impressed” by the technical capabilities of Gillis and Carnes, as well as the early successes of the company in securing two U.S. Air Force contracts.
"The Iconic Air software plays a vital role of analyzing data from fence line monitoring and leak detection systems to fill the current gap between data stored in the cloud and taking action on site,” Combs said. “Unlike any other solution currently on the market, Iconic Air differentiates itself by focusing on the core technology of leak emissions models and pairing the results with automated reports and notifications to best inform operators."
For more information, contact Moore at jmoore@nrgrda.org.