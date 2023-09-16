Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

They can’t run faster than a speeding bullet. They are not more powerful than a locomotive. They are not able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.

But West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s wildlife patrol dog, Hercules, and his handler, Chris Keyser, are the airport’s dynamic duo.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you