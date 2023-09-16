They can’t run faster than a speeding bullet. They are not more powerful than a locomotive. They are not able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.
But West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s wildlife patrol dog, Hercules, and his handler, Chris Keyser, are the airport’s dynamic duo.
Keyser said the border collie’s job is to chase birds and other wildlife from the airport’s airfields and runways, which he has been doing at the hilltop airport in Charleston for four years.
“We have rabbits and foxes too, and he’ll run them all, including some groundhogs and some raccoons,” Keyser said. “He even found a turtle on the runway yesterday.”
Keeping various types of birds, coyote, deer and other wildlife off the airfield and runway is crucial, according to Paige Withrow, the airport’s chief marketing officer.
“We’ve had about a 65% decrease in our wildlife population here at the airport,” Withrow said. “Birds are the main concern and we have seen a definite decrease in bird strikes. The work that Chris and Hercules are doing is really working. They are just a dynamic duo.”
A regular day for Hercules and Keyser includes walking about five miles.
“It’s unique being on a mountaintop, dealing with all the wildlife that we have here in West Virginia,” Withrow said. “They’ll walk the perimeter of the airfield and runway and they make sure that all of the wildlife is clear for our passengers when they’re coming in and out of the airport. They are making sure that the airport is as safe as possible for our passengers.”
Keyser said he communicates with Hercules using hand gestures and voice commands.
“He understands a lot of English and is very well-trained,” Keyser said.
Keyser said Hercules’ speed is among the fastest of any dog breed.
“He can run as fast as 35 miles per hour,” he said. “He loves running games and he loves to swim at Coonskin Park, too.”
With the park being so close to the airport, Keyser said he takes Hercules once a week.
“He likes to get in the pond,” Keyser said. “I put a life vest on him and he swims after the ducks. Running and swimming games are fun for him.”
Keyser said Hercules is trained to run off wildlife, not to catch it.
“He won’t harm any wildlife,” he said. “That’s not what he is trained to do.”
Hercules lives at the airport, Withrow said.
“Hercules has been everyone’s favorite part of working here at the airport,” she said. “Our airport response coordination center is staffed 24/7, so he is always with somebody and he does have his own office, his own little room in here. He’ll go in there at night and go to sleep, but he’s never alone. He’s always with someone.”
While Hercules spends most of his work day chasing off birds and other wildlife, Withrow said he is also used as a comfort animal.
“When we have somebody that’s maybe a little nervous about flying, they can call us and Chris and Hercules will run upstairs and do a little meet and greet and it always helps calm the passengers,” she said.
Keyser said Hercules has a special affection for children and babies.
“He loves being around kids and infants,” he said. “They all want to love on him and give him kisses. I guess you could say his other job is to put smiles on people’s faces.”
On Hercules’ sixth birthday in March, the airport released a children’s book, “The Adventures of Hercules: A New Friend.”
“It’s actually based on a true story,” Withrow said. “We had a child that lost a stuffed animal in the airport. We kind of went viral on social media, because we took the animal with Hercules around different parts of the airport and took pictures and posted it on Facebook to reunite the kid with the stuffed animal, and we did. So this book is based on his adventures that day.”
Withrow said the book costs $14 and is available in the airport’s gift shop and online at Amazon. Fans of Hercules can follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/crwhercules/.