Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall, in Barboursville, for Black Friday deals on Nov. 25. Mall officials reported even more shoppers this past Wednesday because of the forecast of a winter storm this weekend.
BARBOURSVILLE — Every year, the final few days before Christmas see many procrastinators trying to squeeze in some last-minute shopping, but, on Wednesday and Thursday, that rush was exacerbated by a winter storm forecast.
“There is always that segment of shoppers that wait until the last minute to do their Christmas shopping, but, on Wednesday and Thursday, we saw increased foot traffic like never before,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Co., which owns the Huntington Mall.
Bell said he believes many people were trying to get their holiday shopping done before Thursday night’s winter storm hit.
“I don’t think many people wanted to be out on the roads on Thursday,” he said.
Vicki Ramey, general manager of Ashland Town Center, in Kentucky, there also were shoppers purchasing items to prepare for the winter weather, as well as those shopping for the holidays.
“We have definitely noticed an increase of guests this week, which does in fact, happen every year,” Ramey said. “Combined with the winter-preparation shoppers, we experienced an increase in guests this year over last year.”
As the holiday shopping season draws to a close, some retailers are offering as much as 70% discounts on some items.
“Our stores have amazing deals going on right now, so shoppers can come and check off whoever is still on their list to buy for,” Ramey said.
“Due to inflation, consumers are taking an extra effort to hunt and find the good deals,” Bell said.
Grocery stores also were packed Wednesday and Thursday, with shoppers on a quest to find everything they need for planned Christmas dinners with their families.
Ron Johnson, of Huntington, said he visited multiple stores Wednesday to get everything on his list before the winter storm hit.
“I did some last-minute grocery shopping, and making sure I have everything on the list that my wife requested,” he said. “I normally would have come on Friday but, with them calling for a winter storm with freezing temperatures, I thought it would be best to get it all done Wednesday instead.”