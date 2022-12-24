Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall, in Barboursville, for Black Friday deals on Nov. 25. Mall officials reported even more shoppers this past Wednesday because of the forecast of a winter storm this weekend.

BARBOURSVILLE — Every year, the final few days before Christmas see many procrastinators trying to squeeze in some last-minute shopping, but, on Wednesday and Thursday, that rush was exacerbated by a winter storm forecast.

“There is always that segment of shoppers that wait until the last minute to do their Christmas shopping, but, on Wednesday and Thursday, we saw increased foot traffic like never before,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Co., which owns the Huntington Mall.

