Workforce data shows June unemployment drop in WV

June continued a streak of positive economic indicators in West Virginia, according to state workforce data.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent -- down from 4.8 percent in May and 5.2 percent in January -- and total employment grew by 1,800 people to 754,400, per information from Workforce West Virginia.

The most significant increases appeared in construction (1,100 jobs), leisure and hospitality (1,200 jobs), and education and health services (800 jobs).

While state unemployment is low, the rate remains well above the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent. Likewise, the rate remains stubbornly high in Calhoun (9.5 percent), McDowell (8.3 percent) and Roane (7.6 percent) counties.

Reach Jake Zuckerman at jake.zuckerman@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4814 or follow @jake_zuckerman on Twitter.​

