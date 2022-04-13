Owners of a long-standing Morris Street strip mall are receiving quite the gut punch, as both WorkForce West Virginia and CVS Pharmacy have confirmed their intentions to leave.
WorkForce says it will be out of the shopping center by Oct. 1; one employee said they have been told June or July. CVS will be gone by May 17. Between them, the two comprise about 43,000 square feet of the venerable Plaza East, one of the first strip malls in the Charleston area.
Kanawha Valley residents of a certain vintage may have eaten at Rustler’s Steakhouse and Bowincal’s Hot Dogs; watched movies in a space now occupied by the state parole board; and shopped at the precursor of both K-Mart and Walmart, Heck’s, which enjoyed quite the early 1970s run, expanding to multiple states.
Heck’s long, long ago occupied the 31,209 square feet WorkForce will be leaving. Department of Administration spokeswoman Samantha Knapp said the Plaza East workers will move to the Shops at Kanawha in Kanawha City, in a partial space of the former Elder-Beerman department store. Knapp said a call center and storage facility will also be part of the new deal. Elder-Beerman harkens to the development’s enclosed Kanawha Mall days.
Knapp said solicitations of interest issued by WorkForce requested space between 20,000 to 40,000 square feet, plus an additional 5,000 square feet for storage.
On the CVS side, there is no word on whether a new location will open. Charlie Rice-Minoso, the chain’s Midwest communications manager, said in an email that the 11,600 square-foot store will close May 17. He said all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Walgreens, at 1301 Washington St. E.
“All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations in the area,” Rice-Minoso said.
WorkForce employee Amy Jackson, a paralegal, said the move lengthens her drive from Boone County’s Julian, near Corridor G, but that the Plaza East location had its drawbacks.
“They’re going to need to do upgrades,” Jackson said. “Toilets, sinks, the roof leaks in places. The [Board of Review] hearing room has frequent water leaks.”
Broker Darrell Rolston, who owns a minority interest in Plaza East and has his name on the front sign, recently wrote a letter to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin opposing The Woda Group’s efforts to rehabilitate the old Charmco building that once housed Charleston Milling Co. The wood, concrete and brick fortress sits adjacent to Plaza East and is visible to anyone watching a game from Appalachian Power Park. Fans also pay to park in the Plaza East lot.
The Woda Group, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, has a long reputation of developing affordable housing in West Virginia and elsewhere. It is asking the city for $600,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to put toward a $14 million rehabilitation project. No city decision has been made on the project.
In his letter, Rolston, 71, outlines what he says are potential problems with the affordable housing development, such as elevators providing a staging area for crime; a lack of green space for children; and what he says are tax credits built into the project, forcing developers to take in recipients of HUD Section 8 funds.
The Woda Group President Tom Simons said Rolston’s Section 8 claims are off base.
“There are no project-based vouchers allocated to Charmco Lofts,” Simons said in an email. “Just like every owner/landlord of rental property in the United States of America, we will follow Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 [Fair Housing Act].”
Simons calls his company’s Charleston project “affordable workforce housing,” with requisite incomes between $25,000 and $42,000. Mountain Mission, a faith-based organization active in the Kanawha Valley for decades, has helped assist some Charmco residents when possible.
Outside of CVS and Workforce, Plaza East tenants are Marty’s Tire; a CAMC clinic; the West Virginia Parole Board; the state Human Rights Commission; and Family Dollar.
Despite the litany of woe Rolston recited about the current condition of Plaza East, he said rehabbing Charmco will make it harder, not easier, to entice tenants to his shopping center. As it stands, the building is solid but the roof is a wreck. It is only a matter of time before floors start collapsing.
WorkForce employee Jackson said Rolston’s objections to a building full of people within walking distance sounded confusing, as far as attracting tenants and customers.
“I think it would have the opposite effect,” she said.