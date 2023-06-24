The COVID-19 pandemic permanently changed car dealerships, according to Chris Miller, an owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group.
“The new normal will be dealers not being able to stock rows and rows of cars, but rather providing education to the customer and a faster ordering process to also help customize each purchasing experience more towards the customer’s needs,” Miller said.
Today, dealerships don’t need to have a large fleet of cars on display. They can keep just enough inventory on hand to fulfill orders. If they run low on stock, they can give customers the option to pre-order. Pre-ordering allows people to reserve the car they want to buy even if it isn’t currently unavailable.
“The supply chain is still slower, and inventories will never be back to pre-COVID levels, so there is lots of ordering that occurs,” Miller said. “Plus, automotive manufacturers are for-profit, publicly traded companies. And they are driven by the bottom line. What we have seen is by manufacturing in more real-time demand and not overproducing vehicles, the auto manufacturers are saving money on incentives provided to customers and saving money on interest expenses. Thus, establishing a new normal of inventory supply.”
Tim Russell, sales manager of Lester Raines Acura in Charleston, says car dealerships are having to adapt to a new market.
“There are still supply chain issues,” he said. “Seems to be somewhat better, but not much. Inventory for all dealers continues to be low.”
The vehicle shortage caused by the pandemic has made pre-ordering more common. According to a study conducted by Cars.com, about 41% of recent car shoppers plan to pre-order their next vehicle through a local dealer, and of the 16% of study respondents who recently did pre-order a vehicle, 98% said they had a good experience and would do it again.
“Not only pre-ordering is up, but many customers are looking at what we have allocated and putting their name on it prior to arrival,” Russell said. “Also, people are definitely shopping more online, but we still have customers that want to come in and see the cars with their own eyes and test drive.”
Miller said customer communications moved initially to online and by phone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would [do] online and mobile phone demos, deliver cars at times for test drives, and deliver paperwork in a contactless manner to customer for delivery. But that slowly changed through the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 to what is now back to normal,” he said.
Russell says online customer communication has also brought about a new kind of car salesperson.
“You have to be tech savvy and use your social media to work with customers today,” Russell said.
Miller says while some adapting to online business has occurred, face-to-face interaction at a car dealership is the preferred method to purchase a vehicle in West Virginia.
“Our job is to adapt to the customer and provide what they want, but in West Virginia we’ve seen the customer move very quickly back to the conventional face-to-face interaction of buying vehicles,” he said. “Because of the busy lives we live, some of the initial contact and information seeking is done digitally. But people much prefer face-to-face relationship building to decide on such a large purchase like an automobile as opposed to a sterile ‘point and click’ buying experience without human interaction. I believe it is in us as humans and people to thrive under face-to-face interactions.”
Nationally, some car dealers are offering the ability to test drive cars at home and offer home delivery. It has not really caught in in West Virginia, both Miller and Russell said.
“We offer home delivery and test drives, but this is rarely used,” Miller said. “People don’t want this. We can do this to accommodate certain circumstances, like customers with disabilities, et cetera, but there are federal privacy laws and verifications required for any automotive transaction that still move the purchasing decision into the dealership for completion.”
“We try to deliver our cars at the dealership, but if a customer cannot make it for whatever reason we will work with them to get their new car delivered to them,” Russell said.
Another change brought on by the pandemic is increased vehicle prices. After the pandemic caused a series of supply chain issues, there was a vehicle shortage that forced dealerships to raise new and used car prices.
“The dealers usually hold little more of a premium on the units they have, but on the plus side for the customer, used values continue to be high,” Russell said. “Used prices continue to be up, and until supply chain issues are resolved I see it continuing. We hope the supply chain issues are eventually resolved and we can have our normal inventory to sell from. Just not sure when that will happen. Hopefully sooner than later.”