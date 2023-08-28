Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Business Hall of Fame is set to induct three state business leaders during a ceremony Tuesday at The Greenbrier resort.

The 2023 class is composed of Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy Company; Fred D. Clark, CEO and corporate secretary of IVS Group; and John Ebert, owner of J.W. Ebert Corporation, according to a news release from the organization.

