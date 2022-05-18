West Virginia environmental officials approved an air quality permit for Nucor Corp.’s plans to build a steel mill in Mason County.
“All available information indicates Nucor Steel West Virginia LLC’s proposed construction of a new sheet steel mill near Apple Grove, Mason County, WV, will meet the emission limitations and conditions set forth in the final permit and will comply with all currently applicable state and federal air quality management rules and standards,” according to the final determination document prepared by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality.
On April 7, a public hearing took place where the state’s environmental officials faced questions regarding Nucor’s environmental record and the fact it paid an $89,760 settlement in Louisiana for a range of permit violations related to unpermitted releases, including emissions of caustic sulfuric acid mist and highly flammable hydrogen sulfide gas that had gone unchecked for years after the plant opened there in 2013.
“We do not take into consideration past violations, especially out-of-state violations, when we are permitting a particular facility in our state,” said Joe Kessler, the proposal’s reviewing engineer, during the public hearing. “We review these facilities on a case-by-case basis specific to the proposal we get in the permit application. We just don’t have the authority to consider violations that are issued specifically in other states or other EPA regions.”
Kessler added state regulators are aware of violations, but a simple search of possible violations is not part of the review process.
The agency said it also received one comment on April 10 and on April 29, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Region III submitted 25 comments via email on the draft permit — eight comments on the preliminary determination and 17 comments on the air dispersion modeling report.
The Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality responded to all comments in a 849-page report, which resulted in some wording changes and corrections in the final permit, and the addition of some requirements regarding periodic inspections.
“Nucor has demonstrated that the proposed project will not cause or contribute to any violation of applicable NAAQS [National Ambient Air Quality Standards] or increment standards,” the report concluded.
The link to the final permit is available online at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applications.aspx. Click the “Popular Searches” tab and scroll down to Nucor (Permit 14-0039). All documents associated with the application and final permit are located on the right of the page. The comments received and the WVDEP’s responses to those comments are in the Final IPR Files link.
Nucor also recently filed for an application from the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to do work in the Ohio River and in wetlands at the site. The Corps issued a public notice about the application on Wednesday. The notice begins a month-long public comment period that expires June 11.
Nucor announced plans in January to build a modern steel mill in Mason County between the unincorporated communities of Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom. As part of the announcement, Nucor said it will build a smaller facility in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle for a transloading and processing facility.
Company officials have said some steel from Mason County will be shipped by barge to a facility in the Weirton area for processing and shipment to its final destination. The company has not yet announced where the Weirton-area facility will be built, although it has identified sites of interest.
Nucor expects the Mason County facility to be operational by 2024.