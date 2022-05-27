An electric bus plant scheduled to operate in South Charleston is still on track to open, though not as quickly as first planned.
GreenPower Motor Company President Brendan Riley said his company’s goal had been to take possession of a South Charleston building by the end of May. That date has been pushed back to sometime in August, after Riley said delays involved in a lease-purchase agreement have held up the operation.
“Unfortunately, we’ve just finalized our agreement,” Riley said. “It took a very long time to get over the finish line, in our agreement with the state.”
Secretary of Commerce Mitch Carmichael said the sticking point involved GreenPower’s own negotiations with an adjoining property it wanted to purchase.
“It had nothing to do at all with us,” Carmichael said. “We kind of stepped in and helped and got to an agreement.”
The lease-purchase agreement between the company and state economic development officials called for GreenPower to make monthly lease payments nine months after producing the first bus.
Each payment will be applied toward the purchase of the South Charleston property, situated behind the planned Park Place retail development on MacCorkle Avenue. The manufacturing facility is the 80,000-square-foot Motor City Industrial Building, formerly Smith Fastener.
Other incentives include the state’s commitment to purchase at least $15 million worth of buses and $3.5 million in employment incentives to GreenPower, for jobs created. GreenPower will assume ownership of the properties once total lease and incentive payments reach $6.7 million.
“We’re not displeased with how fast it’s been,” Riley said. “To be honest, even with all the hurdles we’ve had, it’s faster than almost any other place we’ve seen.”
Both the GreenPower project and the Nucor steel facility, in Mason County, were announced on the same day in January. GreenPower has not had much to say, while Nucor has been active in acquiring permits and assuring the public the steelmaker is serious.
Headquartered in Canada, GreenPower leases land in Porterville, California, for its assembly plant. It decided to look elsewhere when property acquisition out West became laborious.
“We’re totally confident about our space [in West Virginia] and the impending rollout,” Riley said. “Not only are we confident we will be opening, but confident we will be overbooked shortly.”
Riley said in an earlier Gazette-Mail story he expects an entry-level worker to make at or near $20 an hour, which equates to gross pay of a little more than $40,000 a year. Some might make more, some less, depending on how skilled they are and how much training they take advantage of.
The bus plant and BridgeValley Technical and Community College are expected to partner in creating plant jobs. The idea is for BridgeValley to recruit and train employees for GreenPower, and WorkForce West Virginia to place them in jobs at the plant. WorkForce provides both unemployment compensation programs and job placement services.
Riley said school buses are ideal for introducing electric-powered motors. Outside of extremely rural settings, most school bus trips are short ones.
What’s more, Riley said, school buses can become part of the electrical infrastructure, if a grid needs more power. In that event, 100 school buses or so can be linked together to contribute the excess power stored in their batteries.
“Too much supply causes a waste of power,” he said. “With electricity, you’re only dealing with electrons -- moving them, creating them and using them.”
Coal-fired power plants are gradually being phased out in favor of gas, but they are prevalent in West Virginia. Riley says pollution from those remaining plants is easier to control than gas-burning automobile engines, contention likely open to dispute.
“Vehicle emissions are the problem,” he said. “It’s a lot harder to control a million points as opposed to one point.
“It’s going to be phased out. I’m not saying coal is the long-term future. But anyone who thinks you can run a green economy and convert it painlessly without gradually phasing out fossil fuels is a moron.”