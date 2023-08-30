Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Power plant annoucement pic by Fred Pace.jpg
Buy Now

Gov. Jim Justice listens to Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell via satellite Wednesday during the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's annual business summit at The Greenbrier resort. Justice announced that the Pleasants Power Station, located south of St. Marys, has restarted the production of electricity after California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies invested $800 million to bring it back to life.

 Fred Pace | HD Media

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Gov. Jim Justice opened the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 87th annual meeting and business summit Wednesday with what he called a historic workforce announcement.

"Omnis Fuel Technologies has restarted the Pleasants Power Plant," Justice said. "For the first time ever, we are seeing a coal-fired power plant taking new life right in front of our eyes."

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you