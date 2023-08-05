Nine-year-old Sawyer Goad, of Barboursville, picks out some pencils at the Barboursville Walmart on Friday, the first day of West Virginia’s sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping. The sales tax holiday continues through Monday.
LEFT: Heather Looney, of Roane County, was shopping Friday at the Southridge Walmart with her 12-year-old son, Daniel Dunn, who attends Mountaineer Montessori Middle School. RIGHT: Mia Thompson, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student at Marshall University, was getting some of her favorite notebooks and other school supplies Friday at the Barboursville Walmart.
HUNTINGTON — To provide a little relief to financially stressed shoppers, West Virginia’s sales tax holiday is helping families, educators and others get needed back-to-school supplies, clothing and some athletic sports gear.
“We’re shopping for student supplies to have on hand when students start back to school that may not be able to afford them,” said Suzanne Ferguson, who works in student support at Cabell County Career Technology Center. “The prices are so low here that we like to stock up for the year.”
Ferguson was shopping Friday at the Walmart on U.S. 60, in Huntington, with Amy Sacre, a secretary at the career center.
“The more we save, the more we are able to buy for students in need,” Sacre said. “We’re gonna get some notebooks; we’re gonna look at file folders, loose leaf paper and some pencils.”
West Virginia’s sales tax-free weekend started Friday and continues through Monday. It provides shoppers an opportunity to pick up clothing, school supplies and other exempt items without paying sales taxes. Consumers save at least $6 when they spend $100 for supplies.
Mia Thompson, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student at Marshall University, was getting some of her favorite notebooks and other school supplies Friday at the Barboursville Walmart.
“I’m leaving for the beach soon, so I hurried down to Walmart on the first day of the sale tax holiday to get what I need when school starts for my junior year,” she said. “It really helps me to be able to save a few dollars.”
Machella Goad, of Barboursville, and her 9-year-old son, Sawyer, were at the same Walmart getting school supplies.
“I need mechanical pencils,” Sawyer said. “I like them better than regular pencils because you don’t have to sharpen them.”
His mom said the savings help.
“When you think about school clothes and school supplies it can add up, so any savings helps to be able to get everything we need,” Machella Goad said.
According to Statista.com, the average family spends approximately $890 on back-to-school shopping.
“That’s $53.40 worth of savings,” said Mark Rickel, Walmart’s corporate communications spokesperson. “That’s a significant saving for folks. And quite frankly, it’s anybody buying those items. You don’t have to be a student. People at work may want to come in and buy some sales tax-exempt items, so it really helps everybody.”
Lloyd Atkinson, store manager of the Huntington Walmart, said Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the two top shopping days during the four-day sales tax holiday.
“We can definitely tell the increase traffic on those two days,” he said. “When we look at year-over-year sales and foot traffic we continue to see it increase each year.”
Atkinson says Walmart is making back-to-school shopping affordable, easy and fun.
“We’re helping families shop this year’s classroom essentials at last year’s prices,” he said. “Customers can find the must-have items they need in one convenient, easy-to-shop location at everyday low prices they can count on — including the 14 most popular items on school supply lists for under $13. So, there’s no inflation on the top 14 items. So that’s a huge deal.”
Heather Looney, of Roane County, was shopping Friday at the Walmart at South Charleston’s Southridge Shopping Center with her 12-year-old son, Daniel Dunn, who attends Mountaineer Montessori Middle School.
“The sales tax holiday certainly makes it a more fun experience for us, because otherwise I would just order from Amazon, or do online shopping, versus doing it in person,” Looney said. “We save somewhere around $15 to $20 on sales tax, and I appreciate it. Every little bit helps.”
Dunn said he was getting binders, a composition book, some pens, paper and pencils.
“I am going into the seventh grade and I’m actually looking forward to going back to school,” he said.
According to the West Virginia Tax Division, the sales tax holiday costs the state an estimated $4.5 million.
