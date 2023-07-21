Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — In the fictional world of Spider-Man, the superhero catches villains with a blast of spider silk, but in Huntington a real-life Spider-Man is using silk threads from a female black widow spider to repair old survey instruments and equipment.

Romey Casto, 72, harvests the silk as part of his job as a survey instrument technician for C&B Blueprint Inc., which has been in business for more than 50 years offering architectural, engineering, surveying and drafting supplies and equipment. The company sells most major brands of surveying equipment and has a complete, factory-trained service department to clean, adjust and repair nearly any brand or model of instrument.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you