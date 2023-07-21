HUNTINGTON — In the fictional world of Spider-Man, the superhero catches villains with a blast of spider silk, but in Huntington a real-life Spider-Man is using silk threads from a female black widow spider to repair old survey instruments and equipment.
Romey Casto, 72, harvests the silk as part of his job as a survey instrument technician for C&B Blueprint Inc., which has been in business for more than 50 years offering architectural, engineering, surveying and drafting supplies and equipment. The company sells most major brands of surveying equipment and has a complete, factory-trained service department to clean, adjust and repair nearly any brand or model of instrument.
C&B Blueprint is in the 800 block of 6th Street in Huntington.
“For the past 15 years, I have been working at the Charleston location on Maryland Avenue, but for the past two months the business has been consolidating its location to our corporate office in Huntington,” he said. “We’ve sold the building in Charleston. I’m moving here and this is the reason why the shop is in disarray.”
While Casto doesn’t currently have a black widow spider at the shop, he does have some silk threads he uses to repair a variety of older survey instruments still in use today.
Casto says while the female black widow is renowned for possessing a poisonous bite capable of felling a man, that’s not what makes it useful for his type of work.
“Like other spiders, the black widow excretes a liquid that, as it passes out of the body, turns into an amazingly elastic thread stronger than a strand of steel of the same size,” he said. “Black widow spiders are not aggressive, and I have never been bitten, not even close. I am very careful.”
Casto says the way he “silks” the spider is different from the way some others do it.
“We use basically just a stick or a dowel rod, and what we do is when we get the spider out on a flat surface, then we will lay this down and she’ll crawl up and start to crawl across the rod,” he explained. “Then we pick it up and hold it out at an angle. And normally she’ll climb up to the top then she will use her hind legs to wrap webbing around the top and then she’ll start dropping down.”
The spider drops toward the floor on a fine thread of silk called a dragline, Casto said. As the spider nears the floor, Casto will raise the rod, pulling the spider up and causing it to lengthen its dragline. He says once the spider starts to lower itself, another worker will touch the dragline across a spool, which has shellac on it to help it stick. The silk is then slowly rolled around the spool.
“We can get probably a couple of yards easily, about six feet,” he said. “And it lasts for a long time.”
Casto said most transits and levels in the early years had spider silk for their crosshairs.
“The web is cleaned with acetone and stretches across a reticle with vertical and horizontal grooves. Then it’s locked into place with glue,” he said. “The web is white in color, but when placed inside the scope they appear to be black. I’ve seen instruments over 100 years old that still has the same cross hairs.”
Casto says he grew up in Charleston and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1971, during the Vietnam War.
“I started in the U.S. Army in February of 1971 and was in boot camp at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. After [that] I went to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, for my advance training, which was on survey instrument repair,” he said.
Casto said in the military he learned spider silk was used in the crosshairs in gunsights, bombsights and telescopic instruments.
“This is where I learned to extract the web from the black widow spider,” he said. “I also learned how to take care of them, after returning from Vietnam. Then I was sent back to the school as an instructor for five years.”
Casto said the black widow spider’s lifespan is approximately a year-and-a-half to two years.
“I don’t think they last quite as long in the wild because nature’s harder on them,” he said. “What we do is use a round jar canister. In the military it was Plexiglas with holes drilled in it. And you can take the lid off and we’d put sticks and all down there so she could make her web and form her web and we would feed her flies and honeybees. And then she naturally she needs water. So we spray water down and moisten the web so she has something to drink.”
Casto spent 10 years on active duty and 11 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“It’s been used by human beings for centuries, but a lot of people don’t know about it, I guess,” he said. “I didn’t until I went into the U.S. Army.”
History records the ancient Greeks using spider webs to close wounds, Australian aborigines using spider silk to fashion fishing lines and natives of New Guinea using it to weave fishing nets and bags.
“When you think about it, humans have used the silkworm for silk, but I just never thought about spiders being useful, since they aren’t capable of producing as much silk,” he said. “Turns out they were very useful in the past and continue to show their usefulness today.”
Today, Casto lives in Sissonville and has over 52 years in repairing survey instruments using black widow spider silk.
“I really never thought of it as part of a career,” he said. “After 10 years of active duty in the Army, I decided I wanted to get out and so I went to the H.T. Hall Company, which at this time was up in Charleston.
“I went in and they were just happened to be looking for a repairman. So, I got out of the military and started repairing instruments there. It’s hard to believe I have been doing this for over 50 years.”