Jay Shuren, chief data scientist at DataRobot, talks with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) (right, foreground) at the Vantage Ventures headquarters in Morgantown on Aug. 18, Congressional Startup Day. Courtesy photo.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the Congressional Startup Day co-chair, visited Vantage Ventures and Intermed Labs and Vantage Ventures in Morgantown on Wednesday.
Capito first toured Intermed Labs, where she met with Mon Health officials, medical professionals and entrepreneurs who are bringing innovative solutions to the health-care field.
She then visited Vantage Ventures and West Virginia University, met with several startup companies and discussed how businesses and growth are being fostered in Morgantown.
“West Virginia is a startup state,” Capito said in a media release. “Days like today are so encouraging, because it is a reminder that you can invent, build and bring to market the products and ideas that will drive our future -- and you can do all of it right here in our state. We all want to see West Virginia thrive, attract young people and create jobs for years to come. The environment for creativity and innovation is already helping to make that happen, and I’ll continue to be a strong partner and advocate for pro-growth policies that help West Virginia’s startups flourish.”
The senator's visits coincided with Congressional Startup Day, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of entrepreneurial activity and job creation and generate support for startup communities around the country.
Congressional Startup Day also provides local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to educate their elected officials about the challenges they are facing and discuss how federal policies can support their efforts to test new ideas, create new products and grow their businesses.