Cardinal scoring

Funerals for Thursday, February 13, 2020
Bria, Dominick - 1 p.m., St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.
Bright, Louella - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Childers, Rhonda - 1:30 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Meador, Wanda - 11 a.m., Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Payne, Dollie - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Spears, Gary - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Stringer, Jane - 1 p.m., St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Whited Sr., Greg - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.