Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died Wednesday evening after a tree fell onto his vehicle as he drove on Greenbrier Street.
He was 53.
The accident happened at 8:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of Greenbrier Street.
According to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when a tree on the hillside above the roadway fell onto the vehicle's top. A juvenile passenger safely got out of the vehicle.
Bailey was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.
In a statement late Wednesday night, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin called Bailey a devoted husband, doting father and a dear friend to many.
“John was an incredible councilman—always leading with integrity, honor and passion,” Goodwin wrote, in part. “With his keen intellect, calm voice, and measured approach, John always treated his fellow council members with kindness—even on the most difficult issues.
Bailey, an attorney, was elected to city council in 2018.
Bailey is survived by his wife Holly, sons Jack and Brooks, daughter Lisette, brother David, sister Anne, father Larrie and mother Joyce.
City flags will be lowered to half-staff Thursday in Bailey’s honor.
