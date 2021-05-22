Minor League baseball returns to Appalachian Power Park this Friday night as the new look West Virginia Power take on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Atlantic League action.
Just about a year ago, we learned that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Power -- then a member of the South Atlantic League -- had its 2020 season was canceled.
Just the fact there is going to be Minor League baseball of any kind in Power Park this year, should not be something to taken for granted. In this space, I first wrote about the fact that the Power was going to lose its spot on Major League Baseball’s Minor League list, as MLB was looking to condense the Minor League system.
It wasn’t until late winter that is was announced that the Power, under an agreement with the Lexington Legends, would become a member of the Atlantic League, thereby making sure Minor League baseball was going to happen in 2021 in Charleston.
A week ago, local media got a chance to meet with the new cast and characters of the 2021 edition of the Power at the ballpark.
Of course, one of those in attendance was new Power Manager Mike Minicozzi, who is in his first year heading up the Power’s on-field operations.
“When fans look at our line-up card and roster, they are going to see over 10 to 15 players that have Major League experience, and the guys who haven’t been in the Major Leagues, the majority are going to have triple-A experience. This is different from teams previously here in Charleston that featured mostly 19-to-21-year-old players that were working their way up. We’ve got players who are looking to either get back to the big leagues or get their first shot.”
This is basically starting a new baseball team from scratch, something that I don’t know a lot of people could do, but Minicozzi told me he’s ready. “I got the call about three months ago from Andy (Shea, Power Managing Partner and CEO), seeing if I wanted to help put together a team. Since then, I have been on the phone, calling and recruiting guys. It’s been challenging to put a roster together, but it has also been a lot of fun, putting the pieces in place.”
One of those players picked by the Power is no stranger to Power Park, and that’s Aaron Blair, who took the mound a couple of times in the Charleston facility while he was a member of the Marshall Thundering Herd.
“I have always enjoyed my time here while playing for Marshall," Blair said. "It is really special, as some of my best college outings were here at Power Park. It’s nice to come back, because I have family close in the area and my college coach is still at Marshall. It’s just great to be back and pitching. Excited to see what happens.”
Blair was drafted in the first round by the Arizona Diamondbacks after his Herd career and most recently pitched in the big leagues for the Atlanta Braves in 2017.
One of those spearheading the process to get baseball back to Power Park was Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Baseball is a time-honored tradition in Charleston and we are excited for its return on May 28 under new ownership and their switch to the Atlantic League," Goodwin said. "Games at Appalachian Power Park provide a safe, socially distant way for families to have fun and make memories this summer.”
So the season begins this Friday night at Power Park, and we can put the lack of local baseball of 2020 behind us and get ready to hear those two exciting words: “Play Ball!”