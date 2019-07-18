Citizenship on the census: 17 of 22 censuses asked the question

Article I, Section II of the United States Constitution requires a census to determine the number of representatives in the House of Representatives. The people were never required to be citizens to be counted. This is clear in the compromise called the Three-Fifths Clause where slaves — prior to the passage of the 14th Amendment — were not citizens, but counted as part of the census for calculating representation. Secretary of State William Stanton certified the ratification of the 14th Amendment, and it was added to the Constitution on July 20, 1868.
Until the 20th century, the number of people determined the actual number of representatives. The Constitution called for at least one representative per state and no more than one for every 30,000 persons.
Since 1790, five methods of apportionment have been used. As the nation grew, so did Congress. However, the physical room of the House Chambers cannot grow to accommodate an expanded body. A conflict between urban and rural regions over representation came to a head in 1920, when Congress did not reapportion itself.
The Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929 was passed in June that year, setting the number of seats in the House of Representatives as 435. In 1941, Congress adopted the current formula for reapportioning House seats.
Of 22 national censuses taken in the U.S., 17 have asked a citizenship question in some form.
The censuses of 1790, 1800 and 1810 had no citizenship questions. In fact, those censuses only took the head of the household name and tallied among age brackets of males and females broken down to white, slave and free black.
In 1820, the questions expanded, including the number of foreigners not naturalized and who was engaged in farming. Additional questions were added and removed over the years.
Regarding just the citizen issue, the 1830 census asked for the number of white persons who were foreigners not naturalized.
The 1840 census hinted at citizenship, asking “Name and age of pensioners for Revolutionary or military service,” but it did not actually ask it.
The 1850 and 1860 censuses asked the state a person was born in — and, if born outside the U.S., to enter their native country. Though not a direct question of citizenship, it does imply it.
This state/nation of birth question was also in the 1870 census. It further questioned if a person’s parents were foreign-born. This is being asked after the 14th Amendment’s passage; thus, birthplace now determines U.S. citizenship. The 1870 census also directly asked if males over 21 are citizens.
In 1880, the adult male citizenship question was dropped.
Much of the 1890 census was lost to fire. However, it still recorded states and nations of the person and their parents’ birth. (This question would continue in the same form until 1940.)
The 1890 census also asked how many years the person had been in the United States and whether the person was naturalized. It further asked if naturalization papers were filed. This was significant, since the Immigration Act of 1882 began regulating immigration.
In 1900, the census asked the year the person immigrated to the United States, how long they lived in the United States and if the person was naturalized.
In 1910, it asked the year of immigration and if the person is “naturalized or an alien.” This was also asked in 1920, plus, “[If] naturalized, what was the year of naturalization?”
The 1930 census asked the “language spoken in home before coming to the United States.” It continued the year and if a person is naturalized or alien question.
The 1940 census dropped the origins of parents, but continued to inquire about the person’s place of birth, whether the person is foreign-born and whether the person is a citizen. 1950 asks the same questions.
In 1960, the place of birth remained, and asked “[If] foreign born, what is the person’s mother tongue?” The question asking the parents’ birth countries reappears.
In 1970, the question asking where the person and the parents are born remains, but adds the person’s origin or descent listing “Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Central or South American, Other Spanish, None of these.”
The 1970 census also includes when the person came to the United States to stay and if they are naturalized. If foreign born, is the person naturalized? When did the person come to the United States to stay? It also asks about languages spoken at home. The 1980 census asks the same questions.
In 1990, there was a long and short form, of which only one was filled out by the respondents. The short form included “Hispanic or Spanish origin.” However, the longer form included the person’s birthplace and, if foreign, when they came to the U.S. and whether the person is a citizen.
In 2000, there was a long and short form with the same citizenship questions appearing on the long forms.
In 2010, for the first time in 200 years, there is no citizenship question.
For historians and genealogists, the census is an essential snapshot of history, even if the details are not released for 72 years after each census.