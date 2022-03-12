Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Class AAA

No. 2 Logan 27, No. 1 Fairmont Senior 26

Logan;3;5;5;14;--;27

Fairmont Senior;2;5;12;7;--;26

Logan (25-2)

Blankenship 1-6 0-1 2, Myers 1-3 0-0 2, Crouse 3-12 0-0 8, Ilderton 3-13 7-11 13, Elkisn 1-3 0-0 2, Amick 0-0 0-0 0, Dalton 0-0 0-0 0, Mosby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-38 7-12 27.

Fairmont Senior (25-2)

Beresford 0-6 3-6 3, Starn 1-8 0-0 2, Washenitz 4-12 3-4 12, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Maier 3-8 0-0 6, Hager 1-3 0-0 3, Sisk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-38 6-10 26.

3-point goals: Logan 2-9 (Blankenship 0-2, Crouse 2-6, Ilderton 0-1); FS 2-13 (Beresford 0-2, Starn 0-5, Washenitz 1-2, Maier 0-1, Hager 1-2). Rebounds: Logan 26 (Crouse 7), FS 26 (Washenitz). Assists: Logan 5 (Blankenship 2, Myers 2), FS 6 (Starn 3). Fouled out: Washenitz.

All-tournament team

Logan: Natalie Blankenship, Peyton Ilderton, Halle Crouse

Fairmont Senior: Laynie Beresford, Meredith Maier, Marley Washenitz

PikeView: Hannah Perdue

North Marion: Olivia Toland

