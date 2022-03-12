agate Class AAA girls box Mar 12, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAANo. 2 Logan 27, No. 1 Fairmont Senior 26Logan;3;5;5;14;--;27Fairmont Senior;2;5;12;7;--;26Logan (25-2)Blankenship 1-6 0-1 2, Myers 1-3 0-0 2, Crouse 3-12 0-0 8, Ilderton 3-13 7-11 13, Elkisn 1-3 0-0 2, Amick 0-0 0-0 0, Dalton 0-0 0-0 0, Mosby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-38 7-12 27.Fairmont Senior (25-2)Beresford 0-6 3-6 3, Starn 1-8 0-0 2, Washenitz 4-12 3-4 12, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Maier 3-8 0-0 6, Hager 1-3 0-0 3, Sisk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-38 6-10 26.3-point goals: Logan 2-9 (Blankenship 0-2, Crouse 2-6, Ilderton 0-1); FS 2-13 (Beresford 0-2, Starn 0-5, Washenitz 1-2, Maier 0-1, Hager 1-2). Rebounds: Logan 26 (Crouse 7), FS 26 (Washenitz). Assists: Logan 5 (Blankenship 2, Myers 2), FS 6 (Starn 3). Fouled out: Washenitz.All-tournament teamLogan: Natalie Blankenship, Peyton Ilderton, Halle CrouseFairmont Senior: Laynie Beresford, Meredith Maier, Marley WashenitzPikeView: Hannah PerdueNorth Marion: Olivia Toland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News agate Class AAA girls box Michael Blumenthal: The myth of common ground WV Legislature close to repealing soda tax Kent Carper: Lessons we never learned top story WV House sends budget to governor's desk as some GOP lawmakers rail against it top story Girls basketball state tournament: Neely's 3-pointer at the buzzer gives Cameron Class A title WV Senate adds county amusement tax enactment to rare earth elements severance tax exemption bill before passing it Girls basketball state tournament: Parkersburg Catholic completes perfect season with Class AA crown Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing