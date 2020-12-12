A National Federation of State High School Associations/American Sport Education Program coaching class will be held Jan. 8-10 at Huntington High School for anyone interested in coaching a secondary school sport.
To register, go to wvssac.org.
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 8:46 pm
