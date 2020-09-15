College football
Big 12 standings
;Conference;All games
W;L;PF;PA;;W;L;PF;PA
West Virginia;0;0;0;0;;1;0;56;10
Baylor;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Kansas;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Oklahoma;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Oklahoma State;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
TCU;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Texas;0;0;0;0;;;00;0;0;0
Texas Tech;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Kansas State;0;0;0;0;;0;1;31;35
Iowa State;0;0;0;0;;0;1;14;31
Saturday's games
Tulsa at Oklahoma State, noon
Houston at Baylor, noon
Conference USA standings
;Conference;All games
;W;L;PF;PA;;W:L:PF;PA
East
Marshall;0;0;0;0;;1;0;59;0
Florida Atlantic;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Florida International;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Old Dominion;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Western Kentucky;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Middle Tennessee;0;0;0;0;;0;1;0;42
Charlotte;0;0;0;0;;0;1;20;35
West
North Texas;0;0;0;0;;1;0;57;31
UAB;0;0;0;0;;1;1;59;66
UTEP;0;0;0;0;;1;0;24;14
Louisiana Tech;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Rice;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
UTSA;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0
Southern Miss;0;0;0;0;;0;1;21;32
Saturday's games
Liberty at Western Kentucky, noon
Stephen F. Austin at UTSA, 3 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
SMU at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at UTEP, 9 p.m.