College football

Big 12 standings

;Conference;All games

W;L;PF;PA;;W;L;PF;PA

West Virginia;0;0;0;0;;1;0;56;10

Baylor;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Kansas;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Oklahoma;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Oklahoma State;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

TCU;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Texas;0;0;0;0;;;00;0;0;0

Texas Tech;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Kansas State;0;0;0;0;;0;1;31;35

Iowa State;0;0;0;0;;0;1;14;31

Saturday's games

Tulsa at Oklahoma State, noon

Houston at Baylor, noon

Conference USA standings

;Conference;All games

;W;L;PF;PA;;W:L:PF;PA

East

Marshall;0;0;0;0;;1;0;59;0

Florida Atlantic;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Florida International;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Old Dominion;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Western Kentucky;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Middle Tennessee;0;0;0;0;;0;1;0;42

Charlotte;0;0;0;0;;0;1;20;35

West

North Texas;0;0;0;0;;1;0;57;31

UAB;0;0;0;0;;1;1;59;66

UTEP;0;0;0;0;;1;0;24;14

Louisiana Tech;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Rice;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

UTSA;0;0;0;0;;0;0;0;0

Southern Miss;0;0;0;0;;0;1;21;32

Saturday's games

Liberty at Western Kentucky, noon

Stephen F. Austin at UTSA, 3 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at UTEP, 9 p.m.