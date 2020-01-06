Community Calendar

Alzheimer's Support Group
The Dementia Friendly St. Albans initiative is seeking people interested in participating in a new St. Albans-based Alzheimer's support group.
If you would be interested in participating in the support group, call the Hansford Senior Center at 304-722-4621 to obtain further information.
Appreciation Luncheon
The West Virginia Home Mission Ladies LIFT group will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city workers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in the church activity building at 1109 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro.
For more information, contact Gertrude Legg at 304-727-3056.
Gospel Concert
The Needhams from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at West Virginia Home Mission, 1109 Benamatti Ave. in Nitro.
St. Albans Coin Club
The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its next monthly meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans.
The public is invited.
SCPL Board Meeting
The South Charleston Public Library Board will hold its regular monthly meeting, which is open to the public, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston.
The agenda is available at the library.
Nitro Woman's Club
Membership in the Nitro Woman's Club is open to all women in Nitro and neighboring communities who are interested in connecting to make friends and serving the community.
The club meets every third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at Second Avenue and 23rd Street in Nitro.
St. Albans History Books
The St. Albans Historical Society has printed several books about the history of St. Albans. Many contain vintage photos, family histories and histories of the local businesses, Native Americans and Civil War battles, railroads, schools, cemeteries and churches.
Most of these books sell for $5 each. The 45-minute “History of St. Albans” DVD video is also available for $20.
All of these books are available at the Village Sampler on Main Street, St. Albans.
A history of the Coal River, "Coal, Steamboats, Timber & Trains" by Bill Dean, has been released recently. It is available for $40 at the Village Sampler and the Coal River Coffee Co., which is also located on Main Street in St. Albans.
Rand Community Center Senior Meals
Senior meals are available Monday through Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand.
Call 304-925-9200 for more information.
NCCC Art Classes
The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, hosts an art class every fourth Thursday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m., for ages 8 through adult, from beginners to experienced artists.
Local artist Shae Wells is the instructor. Wells will provide all materials needed for the class. The selected medium is acrylics.
The class fee is $10 per person.
Call the North Charleston Community Center at 304-348-6884 for more information.
Nitro Wellness Campaign
The City of Nitro is continuing its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign this year.
Yoga classes, led by local instructor Nicole Wildman, will be held on every other Monday at the Nitro Public Library.
The hour-long class, which is free to all participants of all ages and all ability levels, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Anybody joining the class is asked to wear comfortable clothing (no blue jeans) and to bring a yoga mat or towel and their own water.
The walking group will be meeting at Shelter #4 of Ridenour Lake in Nitro on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, March 7. The group will meet at 10 a.m. each day and will break off into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the program. Guides will be provided for each walk and the program is free. All participants are asked to bring their own water.
For more information about the wellness programs, contact Joe Stevens of the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815 or j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.
NCCC Senior Bingo
The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts "Bingo at North" bingo games from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month. The games are free and prizes (usually household items) will be awarded.
For more information and/or registration, call 304-348-6884.
Barbershop Singers/Kanawha Kordsmen
The Kanawha Kordsmen, the all-male chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, invites singers to join them when they meet at 7:15 p.m. Mondays at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston.
For additional information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org online.
Barbershop Singing/Harmony ReChoired
Harmony ReChoired, the mixed chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at West Virginia State University in the choir room at 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute.
New singers are always welcome to visit and participate.
For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org